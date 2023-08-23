Short Pump shopping center sells for $10 million

A shopping center in western Henrico County was sold to a North Carolina-based real estate private equity firm for $10.1 million, the buyer said.
The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day'
Jan. 1, 2023
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the ball as Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) tries to stop him during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Jan. 2, 2023
Sharon MacKenzie of Mechanicsville walked with her friend Cindy Nunnally and her golden retriever, Sunny, during a GardenFest for Fidos at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Jan. 2.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
Jan. 3, 2023
People remember 8-year-old P’Aris Moore during a vigil in Hopewell on Jan. 3. The girl was shot and killed while playing in her neighborhood.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND, TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 4, 2023
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 5, 2023
Manchester's Olivia Wright reaches in on James River's Alisha Whirley at James River Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 6, 2023
Daron Pearson plays basketball at Smith Peters Park in the Carver neighborhood on Friday, January 6, 2023 in Richmond, Va.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 7, 2023
UR's Tyler Burton takes a shot as Duquesne's Joe Reece defends Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 8, 2023
Park ranger Bert Dunkerly leads a walking tour of Revolutionary Richmond on the grounds of the Chimborazo Medical Museum in Richmond on Jan. 8. The tour was part of a multiday annual event interpreting Richmond’s Revolutionary history, including the capture of the city by British General Benedict Arnold on Jan. 5, 1781.
EVA RUSSO, TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 10, 2023
Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital COO Joey Trapani and Richmond City Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille react after cutting the ribbon to commemorate the opening of the East End Medical Office Building on Tuesday. Bon Secours Richmond Market President Mike Lutes (left) and Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, were also part of the festivities.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 11, 2023
Pages are introduced at the Senate chamber during the first day of Virginia General Assembly at Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 12, 2023
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, worked at his desk at the Virginia State Capitol on Thursday. Above him is a portrait of former Lt. Gov. Don Beyer, now a congressman representing the 8th District in Northern Virginia.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 13, 2023
Elizabeth Leggett is photographed with her pup Pallas, 10, in her neighborhood in Richmond's business district on January 13, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Jan. 14, 2023
Aubrey Nguyen, age 5, and Andrew Nguyen, age 8, eye the dragon as it comes by during the Tet celebration at Vien Giac Buddhist Temple Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Jow Ga Kung Fu, of Virginia Beach, performed the Dragon Dance.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 15, 2023
The St. James's West Gallery Choir sings during "Evensong, A Celebration of the Life and Work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr." at St. James Episcopal Church Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 16, 2023
James "States" Manship of Thornburg came to the gun rights rally at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, dressed as President George Washington.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 17, 2023
Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, confers with Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, at the state Capitol on Jan. 17. Brewer sponsored the bill on state purchasing, House Bill 2385.
EVA RUSSO, TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 18, 2023
Aaliyah Rouse, 9, and Jennifer Rouse stand by as Aaron Rouse is sworn in in the Senate by Clerk of the Senate Susan Clarke Schaar during a general assembly session at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Jan. 19, 2023
Gov. Glenn Youngkin talks to the media at George W. Carver Elementary School on Jan. 19.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND, TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 20, 2023
VCU's fans cheer for the team against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 21, 2023
Jacqueline Dziuba, bottom left, and Steven Godwin, who live in Greenville, N.C., and other visitors check out the exhibits at the Poe Museum in Richmond in January as the museum celebrates Edgar Allan Poe’s 214th birthday and its own 100-year anniversary.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 22, 2023
Paul McLean (left), founder of the Virginia Minority Cannabis Coalition, listens alongside Mark Cannady during the “Is Social Equity in Off the Table in 2023?” portion of the program on Sunday on the second full day of the Virginia Cannabis Conference presented by Virginia NORML at Delta Hotels Richmond Downtown. Lobby Day takes place Monday.
SHABAN ATHUMAN photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 23, 2023
The flags at the Executive Mansion are at half-staff to honor those killed and injured in Monterey Park, California last weekend. Photo was taken on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 24, 2023
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, listens to debate during a Senate floor session in the state Capitol on a bill to make Daylight Savings Time year-round.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND, TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 25, 2023
Gov. Glenn Youngkin listens to George Daniel as he tries some Brunswick stew on Brunswick Stew Day at the Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Next to Daniel are (L-R) Dylan Pair, stewmaster Kevin Pair and Austin Pair. The yearly event returned to the Capitol for the first time since the pandemic.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 26, 2023
Meghan Vandette is photographed with her dogs, Pepper, a deaf mini Australian shepherd, and Finn on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Ruff Canine Club in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 27, 2023
Three-year-old London Oshinkoya (from left) and 3-year-old twins Messiah and Malkia Finley go through the toys brought by Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni near the Gilpin Resource Center in Richmond on Friday.
EVA RUSSO, TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 28, 2023
Dance instructor Paul Dandridge (foreground) works with youngsters as he teaches a theater dance during the “Genworth Lights Up! Youth Series: On the Road” at the Center for the Arts at Henrico High School on Saturday. The series offers free workshops and performances throughout the year for youth of all ages.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 29, 2023
Ronnie Jenkins II of Chesterfield County sits inside a Barefoot Spas hot tub with his 11-year-old son, Connor, and his wife, Amber, during the RVA Home Show at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
Daniel Sangjib Min photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 30, 2023
Frank Saucier listens as elected officials give remarks during a vigil for Tyre Nichols on Monday at Abner Clay Park in Richmond. Nichols died from the injuries he sustained after being beaten by police officers in Memphis.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jan. 31, 2023
Mayor Levar Stoney gets ready to deliver his State of the City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Richmond Main Street Station in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Feb. 1, 2023
Gov. Glenn Youngkin attends the Virginia March for Life in Richmond, VA on February 1, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Feb. 2, 2023
Petersburg High School's basketball standout Chris Fields Jr. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Petersburg High School in Petersburg, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Feb. 3, 2023
Shawnrell Blackwell, left, a Southside Community Development & Housing Corporation homeowner and board member, watches as Dianna Bowser, president and CEO of SCDHC, shares a moment with Suzanne Youngkin during a ceremony at Virginia Housing in Richmond on Friday after Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the first lady presented the first Spirit of Virginia Award of 2023 to the affordable housing nonprofit.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
Feb. 4, 2023
Members of the Break it Down RVA Line Dancing group perform during a Black History Month Celebration at Virginia State University on Feb. 4.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Feb. 5, 2023
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) of the Washington Commanders, right, look on before the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday in Las Vegas. With him are, from left, NFC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) of the Detroit Lions, NFC wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) of the Dallas Cowboys and NFC wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) of the Minnesota Vikings.
John Locher, Associated PRess
Feb. 6, 2023
(From left) U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, and Sethuraman Panchanathan, Ph.D., director of the National Science Foundation, arrive for a tour of VCU's Nanomaterials Core Characterization Facility with lab director and physics professor Massimo Bertino, Ph.D. (right) on Monday, Feb. 6. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Feb. 7, 2023
Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, is seen 4 1/2 hours into Tuesday's crossover session at the state Capitol.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
Feb. 8, 2023
Chef Patrick Phelan works with his staff on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Lost Letter in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Feb. 9, 2023
Onlookers stand near a shattered window on East Broad Street following a shooting on Thursday. One person was killed and another wounded.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
Feb. 10, 2023
Colonial Williamsburg moves a 260-year-old building, originally called the Bray School, on a truck to a new location a mile away, where it will be put on public display, in Williamsburg, Va., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The Bray School is believed to be the oldest building in the US dedicated to the education of Black children.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Feb 11, 2023
Randolph-Macon celebrate after beating Roanoke College during a NCAA Division III Basketball game on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Randolph Macon Crenshaw Gym in Ashland, Virginia. With today's win, the Yellow Jackets hold the longest home winning steak in NCAA Division III history.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Feb. 12, 2023
The Science Museum of Virginia hosted a competition for student engineers during a commemoration of Celebrate Engineering Ingenuity Day. A packed crowd watches Sunday as a team of “Bridge Breakers” from the American Society of Civil Engineers puts students’ inventions to the test.
Lyndon German
Feb. 13, 2023
A crew from Walter D. Witt Roofing installs a new roof for Melvin Washington, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project in Richmond, VA on February 13, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Feb. 14, 2023
Richmond City Council member Cynthia Newbille pulls the winning raffle ticket as Marc Edwards, from InnovAge Virginia PACE, holds the basket during the 9th annual "For the Love of Our Seniors" event at Main Street Station in Richmond, VA on February 14, 2023. The event is a resource fair for senior residents and caregivers in Church Hill. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Feb. 15, 2023
A crew from the Richmond-based company Cut Cut installs the new art installation "McLean" by Navine G. Dossos on the façade of the Institute for Contemporary Art in Richmond, VA on February 15, 2023. The installation is part of the exhibit "So it appears" opening February 24th. The vinyl pieces being used are adapted from a series of paintings. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Feb. 16, 2023
Giov. Glenn Youngkin meets with the community at Westwood Fountain in Richmond, VA on Thursday, February 16, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Feb. 17, 2023
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Alison Linas, left, and Franklin greet Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Guiliano and attorney Alex Clarke at the Henrico County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court building on Friday.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
Feb. 18, 2023
Fans take pictures during the All-alumni Block Party before VCU’s game against Fordham on Saturday.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Feb. 19, 2023
Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore, left, waits for a pass from Elizabeth Kitley (33) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Blacksburg.
Matt Gentry, The Roanoke Times
Feb. 20, 2023
Richmond resident David Scates filed an appeal with the VEC last summer four days after the state agency notified him that he had been overpaid unemployment benefits after catching COVID-19 and losing his job. Now, Scates is one of almost 17,000 Virginians at risk of having their appeals dismissed because the VEC contends they filed too late.
EVA RUSSO, TIMES-DISPATCH
Feb. 21, 2023
State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, greets chief election officer and college friend Sheryl Johnson (right) at the Tabernacle Baptist Church polling station in Richmond, VA on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 as (from left) election workers Katie Johnson and Eric Johnson look on. McClellan is running to succeed Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th. McClellan would be the first African American woman to represent Virginia in Congress and would give Virginia a record four women in its congressional delegation. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Feb. 23, 2023
Marley Ferraro and her boyfriend, Zack Bannister, both VCU freshmen, spend time together between classes at Monroe Park as Thursday weather reaches around 80s in Richmond, Va., on Feb. 23, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Feb. 24, 2023
Sen. Aaron Rouse, left, D-Virginia Beach, talks with Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, before a general assembly session at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Feb. 25, 2023
Jenna Anderson of Cosby High shows her medal to her dad, Waylon Anderson, after winning the 112-pound weight class during the VHSL Girls State Open Championships at Unity Reed High in Manassas on Saturday.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Feb. 26, 2023
Contestants in a duathlon race (run-bike-run competition) dash from the starting line in the first event of the West Creek Endurance Festival at the West Creek Business Park in Goochland County on Sunday.
Mark Bowes
Feb. 27, 2023
Eric and Linda Oakes speak to a small crowd before unveiling a plaque and bench dedicated to their son, Adam Oakes, in the VCU Student Commons building near the office of Fraternity and Sorority Life on February 27, 2023. The date marks the two-year anniversary of Oakes' death in a hazing incident, and VCU is calling this an annual hazing prevention day and day of remembrance for Oakes. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Feb. 28, 2023
Jess Tanner (center) looks on as her daughters Aubrey (left), 10, and Charleigh, 8, deliver Girl Scout cookies to school counselor Michelle Nothnagel (right) and the other teachers and staff members at Manchester High School on February 28, 2023. With help from groups of retired teachers and others in the community, the girls, who are members of Girl Scout Troop 3654, raised over $1,000 to purchase the cookies for the staff. Jess Tanner, is an art teacher at Manchester and also a co-leader of their troop. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
March 1, 2023
Shirley Wiest, left, and Wilma Bowman, center, show a blanket for a veteran with the help of Julie Wiest, daughter of Shirley Wiest, at Sunrise of Richmond in Henrico, Va., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Shirley Wiest and Wilma Bowman sewed over 3000 blankets for people at the VA Hospital, the Children’s Hospital and Moments of Hope Outreach among others.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 2, 2023
Carl Gupton, president of Greenswell Growers, is shown at the greenhouse of the company in Goochland, Va., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greenswell Growers, an automated indoor farming, can produce 28 times more greens per acre than traditional farming. They just sealed a deal with Ukrops and will start selling on Kroger shelves all across the mid-Atlantic.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 3, 2023
Highland Springs walks off the court after beating Stone Bridge during the Class 5 boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, March 3, 2023 at J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 4, 2023
Nutzy plays with Shane Paris-Kennedy,9, during the Richmond Flying Squirrels Nutzy's Block Party on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 5, 2023
Patrons wait in line for Caribbean soul food from Mobile Yum Yum, one of the food trucks participating in Mobile Soul Sunday in Monroe Park. The event kicked off the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, a weeklong celebration of Richmond’s Black-owned restaurants.
Sean McGoey
March 6, 2023
Henrico County officials celebrate the start of renovations at Cheswick Park in Henrico's Three Chopt District on March 6, 2023. The 24.5-acre park, Henrico's oldest official park, will receive $2.1 million in improvements, including a new open fitness area and upgrades to its trails, playground, restroom facilities, pedestrian bridges, parking lot, main entrance, stormwater management infrastructure and signage. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
March 7, 2023
Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan heads into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC for orientation on March 7, 2023 in preparation for her swearing in as the first Black Congresswoman from Virginia. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
March 8, 2023
Kate Chenery Tweedy shows the exhibition of Secretariat at Ashland Museum in Ashland, Va., on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Kate Chenery Tweedy is spearheading an effort to bring a monument of Secretariat to Ashland.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 9, 2023
John Marano of Top Trumps USA speaks to the media next to Mr. Monopoly at Maggie Walker Plaza in Richmond, Va., on March 9, 2023. Top Trumps USA, under license from HASBRO, will design a Richmond-specific board that highlights the region’s favorite historic landmarks.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 10, 2023
The U.S. Postal Service commemorate the history and romance of train travel with the unveiling of its Railroad Stations Forever stamps during a ceremony at the Main Street Station in Richmond, Va.
Lyndon German
March 11, 2023
Susie Williams of Richmond gets a makeover at the Shamrock the Block Festival in Richmond on Saturday. The festival was relocated to Leigh Street this year.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
March 12, 2023
A procession of Fifes and Drums moves down Duke of Gloucester Street in Colonial Williamsburg on Sunday. It traveled from old Colonial Williamsburg Courthouse to the Raleigh Tavern, where Thomas Jefferson and other leaders formed a Committee of Correspondence in 1773.
Sean Jones photos, Times-Dispatch
March 13, 2023
Cuong Luu, foreground, a volunteer of Feed More, prepares boxes of meals with other volunteers and staff at the food bank in Richmond, Va., on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 14, 2023
Bill Barksdale, technical director of Virginia Video Network, works with Kelli Lemon, director of digital programming, at the video studio of Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Va., on March 14, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 15, 2023
Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, looks on a portrait after unveiling it as former Speaker of the House at the house chamber of the State Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Filler-Corn made history as the first woman and first Jewish Speaker in Virginia.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 16, 2023
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Isaac McKneely (11) becomes emotional after an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
March 17, 2023
Brian Erbe, center, a pipe manager, and other members of Greater Richmond Pipes and Drums perform to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Rosie Connolly's Pub Restaurant in Richmond, Va., on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 18, 2023
Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis takes down Oklahoma State's Dustin Plott during the consolation semifinals at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Ian Maule
March 19, 2023
Virginia Tech's Kayana Traylor (23) is congratulated by teammates after scoring just before halftime of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
Matt Gentry
March 20, 2023
Hannah and Ty Bilodeau of Lynchburg visit the recently completed Richmond Virginia Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with their children, Blythe, 5, Goldie, 4, and Graham, 2, in Glen Allen in Henrico, Va., on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 21, 2023
Doug Ramseur, center left, and Emilee Hasbrouck, center right, defense lawyers for Wavie Jones, one of three Central State Hospital employees , who was charged in death of Irvo Otieno, speak to the media at Dinwiddie Courthouse in Dinwiddie, Va., on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 22, 2023
WRANGLD's, from left, senior customer success manager Trevor Lee, chief business officer Andy Sitison and CEO Jonathan "JD" Dyke work at their office of the 1717 Innovation Center in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 23, 2023
New Bon Secours Community Health Clinic is open in Manchester, Richmond, Va., on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The clinic will serve scheduled appointments and same day call-in appointments for the uninsured. The 8,000 square foot building is also home to the Bon Secours Care-A-Van, a mobile health clinic.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
March 24, 2023
Liz Kincaid, CEO of RVA Hospitality and owner of Max's On Broad, is photographed at the restaurant in Richmond, VA on March 24, 2023. Max's On Broad will be closing April 1 and will relaunch as a new concept in the summer. Kincaid also owns Tarrant's & Bar Solita. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
March 25, 2023
Henrico County families gather at Deep Run Park & Recreation Center on Saturday to celebrate all things agriculture during the county's second annual Farm Graze event. Children went booth to booth learning about the wonders of agriculture while participating in fun activities and scavenger hunts.
Lyndon German
March 26, 2023
Church Hill resident Alex Gerofsky finishes the Hill Topper 5K at the Church Hill Irish Festival with a time of 20 minutes, 26.8 seconds.
Thad Green
March 27, 2023
Wyatt Kingston, center, conducts a strength training session with Marshall Crenshaw, left, and Kevin Wright at Hickory Hill Community Center in Richmond on March 27.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
March 28, 2023
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, center, talks about the ongoing housing crisis in the city during a news conference on March 28.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
March 29, 2023
From left, Caroline Ouko and Leon Ochieng, mother and older brother of Irvo Otieno, react near the casket during the celebration of life for Irvo Otieno at First Baptist Church of South Richmond in North Chesterfield on March 29.
Eva Russo
March 30, 2023
Senior students in
Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center's culinary program presented Taj Mahsala: an Indian fusion menu.
SYDNEY SHULER, THE DAILY PROGRESS
March 31, 2023
Richmond Police address onlookers Friday, March 31, 2023 at the intersection of North Avenue and Moss Side Avenue, near Washington Park. Richmond police shot a man who was suspected of shooting a woman earlier in the day in the 1100 block of Evergreen Avenue on Richmond's Southside.
April 1, 2023
Sculptor Jocelyn Russell takes photos of the crowd after the unveiling of her statue of Secretariat at Ashland Town Hall Pavilion on Saturday.
Michael Martz photos, TImes-Dispatch
April 2, 2023
Drivers race in the Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, VA on April 2, 2023.. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
April 3, 2023
Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill plans to resign from her post to attend graduate school in Paris, where she will start a master’s program in international governance and diplomacy at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, colloquially known as SciencesPo.
EVA RUSSO, TIMES-DISPATCH
April 4, 2023
From left, Judy and Ron Singleton pose for a photo on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. MIKE KROPF/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mike Kropf
April 5, 2023
Beatrix Smith dips her matzah in salt water as she enjoys a Pasover Seder with her classmates (from left) Helen Corallo, Camp Maxwell, and Amara Ellen at the Weinstein JCC Preschool Program in Richmond, VA on April 5, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
April 6, 2023
Virginia Community College System Chancellor David Doré speaks with students at Piedmont Virginia Community College on Thursday.
SYDNEY SHULER, THE DAILY PROGRESS
April 7, 2023
A worker pushed water off a tarp on the field at The Diamond Friday, when the Flying Squirrels were scheduled to open their season against Reading.
MIKE KROPF/TIMES-DISPATCH
April 8, 2023
Ember O’Connell-Evans, 1, plays with hula hoops during the Dominion Energy Family Easter event at Maymont on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
April 9, 2023
Mike Kearney plays an early form of badminton with grandkids Savannah and Ashton on the lawn of Montpelier during “We, the Kids” Day.
ANDRA LANDI, FOR THE ORANGE COUNTY REVIEW
April 10, 2023
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center left, tours Richmond Marine Terminal with W. Sheppard Miller III , Virginia Secretary of Transportation , center right, as Stephen A. Edwards, left, Virginia Port Authority CEO, and Christina Saunders, manager of Richmond Marine Terminal, give them the tour on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
April 11, 2023
Inaara Woodards, 5, of Henrico, visits Italian Garden at Maymont with her mother, Victoria Crawley Woodards, and three brothers, Kai, 13, Zion, 12, and Avion Woodards, 11, during their home-school field trip to the park in Richmond, VA., on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. "It’s gorgeous!" Victoria Crawley Woodards said of Tuesday weather. She said it was the perfect weather for the field trip and other activities.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
April 13, 2023
Clarence Thweatt, right, a lead trainer for Chesterfield Public Schools, works on marking points during a transportation road-e-o event, which is friendly competition of school bus drivers demonstrating their driving skills and knowledge of laws, at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
April 14, 2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Liberty University.
PROVIDED BY LIBERTY UNIVERSITY
April 15, 2023
Tyson Foods workers attend a job fair at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Mechanicsville Turnpike. The Glen Allen plant is closing, displacing about 700 employees.
Em Holter
April 16, 2023
A display of 32 white balloons were raised and a 32-second moment of silence was observed in honor of the victims of the April 16, 2007, tragedy at the start of the 2023 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance on the Virginia Tech campus.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
April 17, 2023
Albert Hill Middle School sixth-grader Drew Sirpis looks for birds during the educational boat trip on the James River on Monday.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
April 18, 2023
Richmond Flying Squirrels Luis Matos steals the second base against Erie SeaWolves shortstop Gage Workman in the 3rd inning at The Diamond, Richmond, VA., on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
April 19, 2023
Children participate in Little Feet Meets at Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, VA on April 19, 2023. A total of 1,400 Special Olympic athletes from grades PK-5 throughout Chesterfield County Public Schools competed in Little Feet Meets between two dates, April 12 at James River High and April 19 at Matoaca High. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
April 20, 2023
Mike Blau, center, a line cook, and others work on preparing a soft opening of The Veil's new taproom, located in Scott’s Addition at 1509 Belleville St., on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
April 21, 2023
(From left) VCU sophomore Caroline May, of Pittsburgh, PA, and senior Lee Finch, of Norfolk, VA carry a coffin with a blow-up Earth ball during a VCU Student Climate Protest in Richmond, VA on April 21, 2023. The small crowd walked from the James Branch Cabell Library, though Monroe Park, to the office of VCU President Michael Rao in a mock funeral procession. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
April 22, 2023
Anthony Clary gestures as he runs through confetti during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
April 23, 2023
A volunteer picks up an old wooden palate and brings it to a trash pile during Friends of Fonticello Park's community cleanup on Sunday.
Sean Jones, Times-Dispatch
April 24, 2023
Kay Ford spends time with her cat, Patches, at her home in Mechanicsville, VA., on Monday, April 24, 2023. Ford recently adopted Patches, a 40-pound cat, from Richmond Animal Care and Control. The story of Patches went viral after RACC publicized the cat.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
April 25, 2023
Emily Cover, a project manager with DPR Construction, is shown at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, left top, in Richmond, VA., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. DPR is the team that built the hospital.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
April 26, 2023
Guests tour the Anthropology Lab at the new College of Humanities and Sciences STEM building on West Franklin Street in Richmond, VA on April 26, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
April 27, 2023
Police tape marks the scene outside George Wythe High School.
ANNA BRYSON/TIMES-DISPATCH
April 28, 2023
Sculptor Kate Raudenbush takes in her finished piece "Breaking Point" in the Flagler Garden Near the Monet Bridge at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on April 28, 2023. The garden is set to debut "Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture" on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Incanto features five designed, allegorical sculptures, accompanied by poetry, throughout the garden. The exhibition is the work of Raudenbush and poet Sha Michele. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
April 29, 2023
Pharrell Williams performs during the Pharrell's Phriends set at Something in the Water in Virginia Beach on Saturday.
Kendall Warner
May 1, 2023
A man carries a piece of furniture through a neighborhood in Virginia Beach, Va. on Monday May 1, 2023. The City of Virginia Beach declared a state of emergency after a tornado moved through the area and damaged dozens of homes, downed trees and caused gas leaks. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)
Ben Finley
May 2, 2023
Sports Backers Stadium is shown next to The Diamond in this drone photo, in Richmond, VA., on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
May 3, 2023
CAL CARY, THE DAILY PROGRESS UVa cheerleader, Madison DeLoach, in front of other UVa cheerleaders tour the The Avelo Airlines Boeing 737 after landing at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport coming from Orlando on May 3, 2023. Avelo Airlines launched its first Charlottesville to Orlando flight line at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport on May 3, 2023. The inaugural event consisted of a returning flight from Orlando to Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, a firetruck water salute upon arrival and a tour of the airplane.
Cal Cary
May 4, 2023
(From left) Maryann Macomber, of Mechanicsville, VA, leads a small group prayer with Gloria Randolph, of Richmond, VA, Randolph's great-grandson Xavier Jones, also of Richmond, and John Macomber, of Mechanicsville, during a National Day of Prayer event at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond, VA on May 4, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
May 5, 2023
Steffiun Stanley preps dishes at Birdie's in Richmond, VA on May 5, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
May 6, 2023
People at the ¿Qué Pasa? Festival sit on the grass and enjoy the weather on Brown’s Island on Saturday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
May 7, 2023
Arts in the Park saw thousands pass through Byrd Park over the weekend. The festival is sponsored by the Carilion Civic Association.
Charlotte Rene Woods, Times-Dispatch
May 8, 2023
Gov. Glenn Youngkin shares a quiet moment with Holocaust survivor Halina Zimm on Monday afternoon before ceremonially signing a bill that adds a definition of antisemitism to Virginia law.
David Ress, Times-Dispatch
May 9, 2023
The Molcajete Sinaloa at Mariscos Mazatlan in Henrico, VA on May 9, 2023. Mariscos Mazatlan focuses on traditional Mexican cuisine from the city of Mazatlan and all along the Mexican coast. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
May 10, 2023
A goose, seen here on May 10, 2023, has built a nest in a median of the parking lot near Dilliards at Short Pump Town Center. The mall has put out orange cones to keep cars away and Jerome Golfman, assistant manager at Fink's Jewelers, said he regularly brings it water, cracked corn and other grains.
Eva Russo, TIMES-DISPATCH
May 11, 2023
Mary Finley-Brook, a professor of environmental studies at the University of Richmond and an expert on American gas infrastructure, says repairing the pipes no longer makes sense as gas prices continue to rise.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
May 12, 2023
(From left) Sam Amoaka, a freshman at Virginia State University, helps his girlfriend, Tamia Charles, a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University, move out of her dorm along with her dad, Thomas Charles, of Fredericksburg, VA, in downtown Richmond, VA on May 12, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
May 13, 2023
Virginia’s Thomas McConvey (left) defends the ball from Richmond’s Jake Kapp during an NCAA Tournament game at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
May 14, 2023
University of Richmond outfielder Christian Beal made a catch on the run during the Friday game of Spiders-VCU series at The Diamond.
MIKE KROPF, TIMES-DISPATCH
May 15, 2023
The flags at Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission building are flown at half-staff on Monday. Governor Youngkin announced that flags would fly half-staff in honor of Peace Officers' Remembrance Day.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
May 16, 2023
Ukrop's crumb cake has been picked up by Kroger and is being sold nationwide. Here, fresh cinnamon crumb cakes are packaged at the Ukrop's bakery in Richmond, VA on May 16, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
May 17, 2023
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney officially proclaims May as Jewish American Heritage Month during a celebration held in collaboration with the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond and the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) at Richmond City Hall in Richmond, VA on May 17, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
May 18, 2023
Acting Police Chief Richard Edwards stands by as Penn and Victoria Burke places a flower in honor of Sergeant J. Harvey Burke in the wreath at the memorial stone at the Richmond Police Training Academy in Richmond, VA during the Richmond Police Department Police Officers' Memorial Service on May 18, 2023. The ceremony, which took place during National Police Week, paid homage to Richmond's fallen officers. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
May 19, 2023
Doumit Bouhaidarat fries falafel balls to order during the St. Anthony Lebanese Food Festival on Friday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
May 20, 2023
Dogs compete in the Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs — Splash Qualifier #4 event on the second day of Dominion Energy Riverrock on Saturday.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
May 21, 2023
The Virginia men’s tennis team celebrates after winning the national championship on Sunday in Orlando.
Courtesy UVa athletics photos
May 22, 2023
Vietnam War veteran Stuart Blankenship is photographed at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, VA on Monday, May 22, 2023. Blankenship is one of 50 Vietnam War Veterans from throughout the Commonwealth featured in the exhibit “50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience” which opened at the Virginia War Memorial on January 28, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
May 23, 2023
Wilbert Hobson poses for a portrait at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, Va, on May 23, 2023. Hobson was part of the 101st Airborne unit of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. Hobson is very active in his chapter of the American Legion and helped found the Friends of Dupont, and organization. Graduating from an all-Black high school, Vietnam was Hobson’s first real experience with integration. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Margo Wagner
May 24, 2023
Powhatan Owen, shown at the Virginia War Memorial, volunteered for a Burial Honor Guard company in Washington state to commemorate the service of fellow veterans and has further connected with veterans while attending powwows across the U.S.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
May 25, 2023
Madi Mabry laughs with other members of Mango Salon at the 2023 Top Workplaces awards in Richmond on Thursday.
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch
May 26, 2023
A solar cell receives light at the Agecroft Hall and Gardens on May 26, 2023, in Richmond, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Margo Wagner
May 27, 2023
Julia Hunter, a shawl dancer, participates in the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe’s powwow on Saturday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
May 28, 2023
Festival organizers Pete LeBlanc, left, and Zavi Harman enjoy the second installation of Daydream Fest in front of the Main Line Brewery stage on Sunday.
Gabriela De Camargo Goncalves
May 30, 2023
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Monday.
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch
May 31, 2023
Earl Gary, owner of YME Landscape, used a compact tractor to move topsoil for a temporary landscaping at the former site of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
June 1, 2023
Jorge Figueroa leads tenants and New Virginia Majority organizers in a rally at Southwood Apartments, in Richmond, VA on June 1, 2023 to protest rent increases. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
June 2, 2023
This screenshot from the Virginia Department of Transportation's real-time traffic cameras shows multiple southbound lanes of Interstate 95 closed after a crash near the Belvidere Street exit the morning of Friday, June 2, 2023.
Virginia Department of Transportation
June 3, 2023
Richmond Kickers defender Simon Fitch shoots the ball defended by Chattanooga Red Wolves forward Walter Varela at City Stadium on Saturday, June 3.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
June 4, 2023
Mark Whitfield and Ciara Dickson watch Samaya Dickson throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Flying Squirrels game on Sunday.
Gabriela de Camargo Gonçalves, Times-Dispatch
June 5, 2023
People bow their heads before eating as Dr. Stepfanie Ramsey gives the invocation at the 2023 Times-Dispatch/Sports Backer Scholar Athlete Awards Ceremony on June 5, 2023 at the Jefferson Hotel. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Margo Wagner
June 6, 2023
A radar measure the speed of passing cars on Main Street on June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Margo Wagner
June 7, 2023
A piece from a mortar board lays on the ground at the site of a shooting at Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
June 8, 2023
A participant holds a candle during a vigil hosted by Grace & Holy Trinity Church on Thursday to remember Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, Renzo Smith.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
June 9, 2023
Louisa softball players celebrate after beating Hanover 5-3 in the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
June 10, 2023
Riverside lacrosse players and coaches run on the field after defeating Freeman in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
June 11, 2023
The Shockoe Bottom African Burial Ground featured drumming, dancing and music Sunday as visitors gathered for Elegba Folklore Society’s 27th annual Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration, on Sunday.
Katie Castellani, Times-Dispatch
June 12, 2023
Leigh Sewell plans to open Monkee's, a boutique clothing store in Carytown, after leaving her job as local hospital president. Sewell poses for a portrait in front of where the clothing store will be on June 12, 2023, in Richmond, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Margo Wagner
June 13, 2023
Horace Trower Jr walks down a ramp at the Richmond International Airport on June 13, 2023 in Henrico, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Margo Wagner
June 14, 2023
Ellie Fishman, 5, spoons ice cream out of her cup at Ellie’s Hot Dogs & Ice Cream on June 14, 2023, in Richmond, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
