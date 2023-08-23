Short Pump shopping center sells for $10 million

A shopping center in western Henrico County was sold to a North Carolina-based real estate private equity firm for $10.1 million, the buyer said.

Liberty Investment Partners LLC bought The Shops at Wellesley, a 42,000-square-foot strip mall on Lauderdale Drive near Short Pump, home to 18 tenants, including Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizza and a number of health care-related businesses.

The seller was California-based Capstone Advisors, said John Barker, managing partner for Liberty, headquartered in Raleigh. The sale closed last week.

The shopping center at 3416 Lauderdale Drive is about 95% leased, with about a quarter of the tenants running health care businesses, Liberty said. Other tenants include Hanover Pediatrics, Short Pump Orthodontics and Mueller Dentistry.

Capstone had held the property, valued at almost $8 million, since the late 1980s.

It is Liberty’s second purchase in the state in the past year. The other is in Yorktown.

The Lauderdale property is “ideally situated as one of the most affluent suburbs in Richmond, and is exactly what we like to buy,” Barker said in a statement. “It is a true infill neighborhood retail center with an excellent mix of local, regional and national tenants.”

Liberty, formed in 2018, focused on buying and developing high-quality assets in select markets in the Southeast, the firm said. The company is looking to make other purchases.

Catharine Spangler of Thalhimer brokered the transaction.