The geographic size of Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus has grown throughout the past three decades. The engineering and business schools were built across North Belvidere Street from the Monroe Park Campus, and last year, the university bought the last of 40 acres along Hermitage Road to build an athletics village.
But this year, the university has shown less interest in extending the boundaries of campus and more desire in controlling open plots within its footprint.
VCU’s real estate foundation bought four parcels — three on West Grace Street and one on Shafer Street — near central campus for a combined $8 million. The university hasn’t said how it plans to use the buildings, except that it intends to make West Grace the campus’ main corridor.
The school’s growth has revitalized swaths of Richmond, bringing jobs and students to the city. But it hasn’t come without drawbacks. The foundation’s high offers raise property values, and the construction of dorms dulls the neighborhood’s character, said Kristin Reed, a VCU professor.
“That kind of overbidding really affects the local market,” Reed said.
The purchases
The first purchase of the year came in March, when the VCU real estate foundation bought a small, two-story building at 310 Shafer St. for $500,000. Sandwiched between an off-campus residential building and Lafayette Hall, the 123-year-old building had been vacant for some time, VCU spokesperson Michael Porter said at the time of purchase.
Then in May, the real estate foundation got its hands on the BookHolders.com building, a one-story structure across from Chipotle and near where VCU plans to build a new honors college. VCU paid $3.5 million for the parcel at 720 W. Grace St.
And last month, the foundation purchased two adjacent three-story buildings at 917 and 919 W. Grace St. for a combined $4.4 million. The 917 building houses businesses, including Ipanema Cafe, the 919 building is residential.
West Grace as VCU’s ‘main street’
Where the university acquires property is guided by the university’s One VCU master plan, Porter said. The plan doesn’t address the buying of open plots within the campus boundary, and Porter declined to say how these three purchases support the master plan.
But the plan does offer some hints. The university determined in 2016 that it needs 32 acres of space for teaching labs, research, recreation and athletics. It also determined in 2018 it needs roughly 800 more beds on campus. About 80 students are living in a hotel this year.
Some of these needs were recently addressed, with the opening of the STEM building on West Franklin Street, the expansion of Gladding Residence Center and the acquisition of the athletics village land.
There’s one other thing: VCU wants to make four blocks of West Grace the “main street” of campus, from North Belvidere Street to North Harrison Street. It’s already home to a handful of dorms, and VCU plans to build another one close to Belvidere.
Along Grace, VCU wants mixed-use facilities, with retail, restaurants and service on the first floor and academics and residential space above. It also wants small parks for gathering and outdoor dining. An attractive campus is a significant factor for prospective students choosing a college, the master plan states.
When the university eyes a parcel, the VCU Real Estate Foundation often steps in to make the purchase. A 501©(3), the foundation was established in 1992 to support VCU. School President Michael Rao is listed an ex-officio director.
The foundation supports itself mainly by leasing out the properties it owns. The foundation reported $9 million in revenue during the 2022 fiscal year and $48 million in net assets, according to federal tax documents.
When the university needs a property, it can then purchase the parcel from the foundation, a group whose existence allows VCU to take control of new land even when it faces a budget shortfall, as it does this year.
Land owned by VCU and VCU Health isn’t subject to property taxes, which the city of Richmond collects. About one-half of a percent of the city’s total land area is owned by VCU or VCU Health and exempt from paying taxes, according to the university. The city itself, the commonwealth of Virginia and the Richmond Regional Housing Authority occupy much larger swaths of tax-exempt land.
Land values, character
Purchases the foundation makes can drive up the cost of real estate, making it harder for small businesses to operate, said Reed, a VCU professor who studies foundations that universities manage. It’s especially tough when the real estate foundation is willing to bid significantly more than the property’s assessed value.
The BookHolders.com building was assessed by the city — an imperfect measurement of a parcel’s value — at $1.2 million. VCU’s real estate foundation paid almost triple that, buying it for $3.5 million.
The 919 W. Grace building was valued at $2.1 million, but VCU’s foundation paid about $3.5 million.
And each time VCU buys a parcel, razes it or converts it to university use, it changes the neighborhood’s culture — for better or for worse. While some Richmond residents appreciate the revitalization, others lament the lost businesses that gave the neighborhood its character.
A few decades ago, Grace Street was the “hub of the counterculture,” Terry Rea told Style Weekly in 2013. The street was home to a strip club, a pornography theater and a biker bar. A now-closed venue most recently known as Strange Matter was host to rocker Bruce Springsteen — before he was famous.
Now West Grace is a mix of dorms, Panda Express and bakeries selling cookies late into the night. On one side of the road are 10-story residence halls. On the other, 100-year-old brownstones.
Generally, VCU students want the city to maintain a unique look and feel, Reed said.
“They want to live in a city that feels authentically local,” she added. “They don’t want to live in a city that feels like a strip mall they can find anywhere in the United States.”(tncms-a
Eric Kolenich (804) 649-6109