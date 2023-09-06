Purchases the foundation makes can drive up the cost of real estate, making it harder for small businesses to operate, said Reed, a VCU professor who studies foundations that universities manage. It’s especially tough when the real estate foundation is willing to bid significantly more than the property’s assessed value.

The BookHolders.com building was assessed by the city — an imperfect measurement of a parcel’s value — at $1.2 million. VCU’s real estate foundation paid almost triple that, buying it for $3.5 million.

The 919 W. Grace building was valued at $2.1 million, but VCU’s foundation paid about $3.5 million.

And each time VCU buys a parcel, razes it or converts it to university use, it changes the neighborhood’s culture — for better or for worse. While some Richmond residents appreciate the revitalization, others lament the lost businesses that gave the neighborhood its character.

A few decades ago, Grace Street was the “hub of the counterculture,” Terry Rea told Style Weekly in 2013. The street was home to a strip club, a pornography theater and a biker bar. A now-closed venue most recently known as Strange Matter was host to rocker Bruce Springsteen — before he was famous.

Now West Grace is a mix of dorms, Panda Express and bakeries selling cookies late into the night. On one side of the road are 10-story residence halls. On the other, 100-year-old brownstones.

Generally, VCU students want the city to maintain a unique look and feel, Reed said.

“They want to live in a city that feels authentically local,” she added. “They don’t want to live in a city that feels like a strip mall they can find anywhere in the United States.”(tncms-a

g>Eric Kolenich (804) 649-6109

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com