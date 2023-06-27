Virginia Commonwealth University Health is preparing to raze the Public Safety Building in downtown Richmond, which would finally put an end to one of the city's worst eyesores.

The city owns the building, but VCU Health agreed to cover the cost of demolition as part of the failed development deal, which the health system recently paid $73 million to exit.

On Monday, the city took a step forward when city council approved a resolution to execute a license agreement with VCU Health to facilitate the tearing down of the decrepit two-story building.

Once it gains access to the facility, VCU hopes to bring down the building within nine months, a spokesperson for the health system said.

For years, VCU Health has eyed the property. Its leaders called it a front door to the health system campus.

In 2017, VCU Health began discussing a $350 million redevelopment deal with the city and a developer, Capital City Partners. The developer would build a 17-story office building for VCU Health and space for Ronald McDonald House and The Doorways.

But the pandemic greatly changed the health system's need for office space, and its new leadership felt the deal hurt the health system.

Earlier this year, VCU Health finalized its departure from the deal and agreed to pay the project's landlord, an LLC tied to Blue Owl Capital, a $73 million exit fee. The city reclaimed the building and its 3-acre parcel from the developer.

As part of the original deal, VCU Health agreed to pay for demolition and to issue the city an annual payment equal to the revenue the city would have gained had it owned the parcel.

VCU Health made this year's payment — roughly $1.2 million — earlier this year, a spokesperson for the health system said. The payment represents 0.04% of the health system's annual operating budget, and the health system did not use state or university funds to make the payment, the spokesperson said.

It is unclear how much it will cost to demolish the building and how long it will take for the city to give VCU Health access to the property. A spokesperson for the city did not respond to a request for comment.

VCU Health still has interest in the plot — it is hoping to build a new $415 million dental school there. Approval for that project could come as early as this week if state lawmakers approve a budget that authorizes the building of a new dental school.

It is unclear if the city would sell or lease the land to VCU or VCU Health.

In 2009, Style Weekly included the Public Safety Building on its list of "Richmond's most hideous buildings."

Built in 1963, the structure was meant to look futuristic, similar to the Coliseum and City Hall, Style wrote. To fit the building's long shape into the street grid, builders permanently closed a block of East Clay Street.

Style Weekly called the building "an embarrassing and crumbling civic eyesore" and "a waste of valuable downtown real estate."