Virginia Commonwealth University plans to demolish eight buildings starting this fall to make way for new construction projects, according to documents made public this week.

The university intends to raze five structures along Hermitage Road in order to build Phase 1 of its sprawling, 40-acre athletics village. And it aims to tear down three small buildings at the southeast corner of West Broad Street and North Belvidere Street to make way for a $250 million arts and innovation academic building.

Before demolition begins, the school’s board of visitors will need to approve the plans when it meets Friday. The deconstruction is expected to cost $3 million.

Along Hermitage Road, VCU plans to tear down three buildings later this year: 2601 Hermitage Road (the former Salvation Army facility), 2700 Hardy Street (the former James River Distillery) and 2709 Hermitage Road (the former Greyhound Lines maintenance building).

All three buildings are now vacant. VCU bought them in 2020 and 2021 for a combined $16 million. Two of them are nearly 80 years old — the James River Distillery and Greyhound buildings were erected in 1946, the university said. VCU doesn’t know the age of the Salvation Army building.

In their place, VCU will construct a $38 million outdoor track and field facility and practice fields for its NCAA teams. The university will use athletic department funds to pay for the demolition.

Eventually, VCU plans to knock down two other adjacent buildings to make way for the rest of the athletics village. At a later date, VCU will demolish the former West End Printing Company building at 2801 Hermitage Road and the former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control headquarters at 2901 Hermitage Road. A schedule for that work hasn’t been set.

Once the athletics village is complete, it will include a tennis facility, soccer stadium and indoor track facility.

The university also plans to tear down three small buildings near the Monroe Park campus to make way for the CoStar Center for Arts and Innovation. The new 200,000-squre-foot structure will consolidate VCU’s arts department — VCU’s highest-ranked program by U.S. News & World Report — into one building. It will house hybrid classroom-laboratories, performance space and “creative incubators” for partnerships between the arts department and other areas of the university, the school said.

VCU intends to knock down the former McDonald’s building at 501 W. Broad St., a small outbuilding at 535 W. Broad St. once used by a Hess gas station and the former Ram Bikes building at 201 North Belvidere St. All three stand on the edges of the property, which is mostly empty. The Hess gas station shut down in 2014.

The McDonald’s building opened in 1973 and operated until 1996, when it became a New York Chicken Restaurant, according to VCU. It’s also been vacant for some time.

The Ram Bikes building was constructed in 1983 and became a VCU facility in 2009. There, VCU offered free bike repair to students and employees, who could also rent commuter bikes and learn how to repair their own bikes. The shop recently moved to another spot on campus.

VCU’s real estate foundation owns all three parcels, having bought them for a combined $6 million between 2009 and 2017, according to city records. After the foundation transfers the property to the university, demolition will begin, said VCU, which did not identify a more specific timeline.

The state will cover the cost of tearing down the three buildings, which is roughly $200,000. The state generally pays for the construction of academic buildings at public universities. It’s the colleges’ responsibility to cover the cost of dorms, student centers and athletics facilities.

VCU has selected local construction company Hourigan as the general contractor for the arts and innovation building. The university has asked its board of visitors to approve a contract that would pay Hourigan no more than $192 million.

Of the $253 million total construction cost, the state will pay $232 million. Real estate analytics company Costar is donating $18 million, and the rest will come from other private donors. CoStar’s CEO, Andy Florance, sits on the VCU board of visitors and has the title of vice rector.

Near the VCU Health campus, the health system also will pay for the demolition of the Public Safety Building. Though the city of Richmond owns the plot, VCU Health agreed to pay for demolition when the health system tried to redevelop the plot for a new office building. The health system ultimately paid $73 million to back out of that agreement.

VCU Health is finalizing a contract with a firm, which Grant Heston, a spokesperson for the health system, did not identify.

“A budget and timeline are still being determined, and we expect a finalized contract in the next few weeks,” Heston said.

From the Archives: Scenes from Grace Street in the RTD archives Grace Street Grace Street Grace Street Grace Street Grace Street Grace Street Grace Street Grace Street Grace Street Grace Street