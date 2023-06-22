Virginia Public Media, which operates the local National Public Radio and Public Broadcasting Service stations, is planning to build a new headquarters in downtown Richmond.

VPM will erect a five-story, 54,000-square-foot building at 13 E. Broad St. in Monroe Ward complete with audio, television and digital content production tools. The space is currently a parking lot but was home to a department store that burned down in 1987.

The new structure "will enable us to realize our vision of more connected, informed and empathetic Virginians for generations to come," said Jayme Swain, CEO of VPM. It's scheduled to open in the spring of 2026.

Located between North First and Foushee streets, near Tarrant's Downtown and jeweler Waller & Co., the headquarters will have facades on both East Broad and East Grace streets. The facility will include space for live performances and events with room for spectators.

In addition to the main building, VPM is planning a one-story 1,500-square-foot building on the Grace Street side of the block and might build a parking structure in between.

VPM is under contract to purchase the plot, which was assessed at $1.7 million and has been owned by an LLC tied to Fred Shaia for more than 30 years. The network does not know the cost of construction yet, a spokesperson said, but a portion of the cost will be paid for by VPM's foundation, the Virginia Foundation for Public Media and fundraising.

The network, which has a staff of 99 local employees, is currently headquartered in Chesterfield County. VPM has selected local architectural firm SMBW.

As far back as 1886, the location was home to the Cohen Company Department Store, which sold clothing, shoes and textiles until 1936, VPM said. Then it became Charles Store Inc., which renovated the building and operated there until 1985.

While the building was vacant, it caught on fire in 1987 and was destroyed.

VPM also has offices in Charlottesville and Harrisonburg.