The historic tower at Virginia Union University has been exposed for more than three months after sustaining damage in a storm and delayed repairs.

High winds and driving rain damaged the Vann Memorial Tower on April 1, causing panels to rip off, windows to break and water to run down the inside of the tower.

Grant Neely, a spokesperson for VUU, said the university immediately applied for a building permit to start repairs but did not receive approval until mid-June.

But the city of Richmond has a different explanation. City officials issued a stop work order on April 21 after they noted work being conducted without a permit, said Petula Burks, a spokesperson for the city.

VUU then applied for a permit June 20, Burks said, and the city issued it the same day.

“It is important to note that the city’s goal is to work with our partners to ensure timely responses,” Burks said.

The 165-foot-tall structure was built in 1939 for the New York World’s Fair and later shipped to Richmond.

Due to the storm, water got inside the tower’s cladding — the large outer panels that resemble stucco. The panels were installed about a decade ago and replaced the original slate, said Julie Langan, director of the Department of Historic Resources.

Not all the panels were damaged, but it would be best for the tower’s long-term preservation if the panels were removed and replaced with a less absorbent material, she said. The original material, slate rock, is best equipped to withstand harsh weather, but is also the most expensive. A synthetic siding is also an option.

A contractor is scheduled to move forward with repairs, Neely said. But it is unclear how much subsequent damage occurred while the building was exposed for three months. That makes it hard to say how long repairs will take or how much they will cost.

Modifications to the building need to be approved by the state’s Department of Historic Resources because of an agreement between the university and the state.

In 2010, VUU agreed to an easement allowing the university to receive $340,000 from the National Park Service to restore the tower and the adjoining Belgian Friendship Building. As part of the agreement, VUU agreed not to alter the tower or building.

But the university violated the easement in 2020 when it installed four 17-foot-tall illuminated signs displaying VUU’s logo. The university said the signs “provide a lasting bright-shining symbol of justice, hope and equality.”

Authorities worried the old tower was not equipped to carry the added weight and asked VUU to remove the signs. The university refused, Langan said.

Last year, the two sides came to an agreement keeping the signs up. VUU would pay a $35,000 annual fee and inspect the tower to ensure the signs are not causing damage. If they are causing damage, VUU will take them down.

VUU still needs to conduct that inspection, Langan said. Neely did not respond to a question about status of the inspection.

The university is also renovating Industrial Hall, a stone building adjacent to a smokestack at the edge of campus. In 2018, VUU announced the building, constructed in 1899, would be converted into a museum, gallery and cultural education center.

VUU expects the renovation and addition to be completed in December.

From the Archives: The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV The DMV