An apartment complex in western Henrico County has sold for $34 million, the latest piece of real estate in greater Richmond whose value has soared in recent years.
RailField Partners, a Maryland-based real estate investment firm, purchased the Millspring Commons Apartments off Staples Mill Road, slightly north of Hermitage High School.
The sale, which closed last month, was the fifth time in 10 years that the apartment complex at 9318 Tarheel Terrace has changed hands. It sold for less than $15 million in 2014 and for about $28 million in early 2020.
Built in 1972, the complex has 159 townhouse-style units. Average rent is roughly $1,700, according to the buyer. The average apartment size is slightly more than 1,000 square feet.
Railfield, which owns properties in nine markets in the Mid-Atlantic, the Southeast and Texas, said it will renovate interiors of the apartments but keep them affordable.
Railfield purchased the complex through its preservation fund, which focuses on preserving affordable and workforce housing. The firm used the fund to buy property in Newport News and Charlottesville as well.
The seller was Republic Properties Corp., a Washington-based company.
Eric Kolenich (804) 649-6109
@EricKolenich on Twitter