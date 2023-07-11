Champion runner Caster Semenya has won what might turn out to be a landmark legal victory. The European Court of Human Rights has decided she was discriminated against by sports rules that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels if she wants to compete in major competitions. But the two-time Olympic champion’s success after her two failed appeals in sports’ highest court in 2019 and the Swiss supreme court in 2020 came with a major caveat. The ruling didn’t strike down the rules and the world track and field body said soon after it was released that the contentious testosterone regulations would “remain in place.” Overturning them might still take years, if it happens at all.