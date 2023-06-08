Richmond International Airport is busy and likely to be busier after the start last month of new routes to four major markets, as well as seasonal service to four other cities.

But even before these new routes, passenger traffic jumped more than 21% for the calendar year to date, through April, airport data shows.

The 696,685 passengers who got off planes in Richmond and 690,221 who boarded flights here more than doubled airport traffic from the pandemic-depressed levels of 2021.

April’s traffic - 393,355 passengers - set a record for the month and was the second best ever for the 96-year-old airport.

"Richmond International Airport has been on a strong recovery trajectory for more than a year," said Perry J. Miller, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission, which oversees the airport.

"Earlier this spring, we broke through into record passenger territory. The Airport is in growth mode to accommodate the aviation needs of the community it serves,” he added.

The airport is looking to be even busier in the months ahead with new services to Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Las Vegas, which started last month, while flights to Phoenix started in February.

In addition, seasonal service to the New York-Islip airport, on Long Island, east of the city, as well as Jacksonville, Fla, Providence, R.I. and Cincinnati also started last month.

So far, planes are more crowded – that 21% increase in passenger traffic has those individuals flying on only 3% more airline fights, which totaled 16,430 through April.

The much smaller air taxi business saw a 24% increase, to 4,622 flights while general aviation traffic – small, private planes - jumped by 42% to 11,016 flights.

The airport’s freight business is also booming this year, up more than 36% through April to 37.2 million pounds. Mail volume is down, however, dropping 60% to 68,308 pounds.

In its just approved operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 the commission assumed more business than last year, with revenue from parking, landing and other fees, concessions and rents up 12% to just under $61.8 million.

The airport handles about 150 flights a day. They go to 30 different destinations, including New York's big three airports, Chicago's two airports, San Francisco, Houston and the major airport hubs at Atlanta, Detroit, Dallas and Nashville.

It underwent a major expansion of its facilities in 2007.

