A survey of Richmond-area independent businesses found they are mostly doing all right, with 57% saying they had a profitable 2022 and fewer than 30% running in the red, as the rest said they broke even.

The first “State of Local” report from InUnison, formerly known as Retail Merchants, said some 100 individual businesses surveyed in Richmond and Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and Powhatan counties reported combined 2022 revenue of more than $170 million.

“We see positive indicators for profitability and revenue,” said Diana McMahon, InUnison’s vice president.

Some 52% of businesses surveyed said they are currently hiring staff, while 59% of these firms said they were impressed by the high quality of the candidates.

More than two-thirds said they make a point of including what employees tell them as they develop their business strategy.

“Workforce is still a challenge, but compared to what we saw with a March 2022 survey, it’s improving and people are saying the quality of applicants is better,” she said.

But the surveyed businesses were uncertain about the future.

Some 90% said they were very or somewhat concerned about the U.S. economy.

They felt only a bit better about the local economy: 71% said they were very or somewhat concerned about where it was headed, and 72% said they were concerned about small-business conditions in the Richmond region.

McMahon said she thinks some of this concern is an after-effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was this compression of factors, price increases, workforce, things that usually develop more slowly, and I think people are still adjusting,” McMahon said.

The firms surveyed included retailers, technology companies and services. McMahon said InUnison hopes the survey and future ones will be a way for firms to get a good read on the local economy, as well as opening ways of collaborating with one another.

“When you run a local business, especially a small one, it can feel overwhelming,” said Sarah Paxton from local furniture store LaDIFF.

“It helps to remember that we’re not alone, and a rising tide lifts all boats. It’s always helpful to hear from other business owners whether for collaboration or commiseration! This research and the community opportunities provided from InUnison bring so much value to my team and me.”

