Hadad’s Lake, an iconic Richmond-area man-made lake that has served as a local swimming spot since 1965, is for sale.

Dorian Hadad is the third-generation owner of Hadad’s Lake. The first female owner, Hadad took over the family business in 2017 after her father’s death. The man-made lake has now been on the market since April for $975,000 with 36 acres at 7900 Osborne Turnpike in Henrico County.

“A sale is not an easy decision, obviously,” Hadad said.

In 1965, Dorian Hadad’s father, Ronald Sr., took his Marine money after enlisting and put funds together with her grandfather to purchase the property and the man-made swimming hole.

Ronald Sr. always wanted the place to have a family atmosphere, Hadad said. They created a family-run waterpark of sorts, with amenities including the sandy-bottomed swimming lake, diving boards, playground slides, a water blob, a fishing lake, a canoe and kayaks, water and stand volleyball, a basketball court, a concession stand, picnic tables and more.

But with those type of small-scale waterpark amenities, the small business has to pay amusement park insurance, comparable to what Kings Dominion would pay, Hadad said. Those kind of costs have made running the business impossible, she said.

The business has gotten a few offers already, but they were lower than the asking price. She said potential buyers are hoping to modernize it or turn the space into a wedding venue or summer camp.

She hopes the new owners use the property for the zoned business that it is, instead of tearing it down into a housing development, for example, she said.

“Hopefully, new partnerships are on the horizon, and maybe I’ll be able to be part of that transition,” Hadad said.

She hopes to potentially keep the business in the family and get investments from other family members, she said.

Hadad hopes to keep operating through the sale and finish up the season, although she had to limit the days open due to a lack of lifeguards.

“It’s been a pleasure serving the community since 1965, and we appreciate all the support we’ve had,” Hadad said.

In the early 2000s, Hadad’s Lake gained popularity as a local hipster hangout, serving as the site for the underground punk rock music festival Best Friends Day for many years, as well as the venue for GWAR’s annual GWAR-B-Q.

Hadad’s Lake is open Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; admission is $18 for those over age 3.

