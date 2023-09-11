On a recent Tuesday afternoon, Goose, a 1-year-old rescue mix, was enjoying a bowl of blueberry ice cream with peanut butter topping at Salty Paws, the Richmond area’s “first doggie ice cream bar.”

“This is our third visit in five days,” Hailey Devol, one of Goose’s owners, said. “She’s our baby. We spoil her.”

Located in West Broad Village in Glen Allen, Salty Paws serves up lactose-free, dog-friendly ice cream in flavors such as bacon, cheddar cheese and peanut butter that can be served with a variety of toppings, including dehydrated chicken or beef. Salty Paws ice cream costs $4.99 to $6.99, with $1 per topping. The shop opened in early September.

“All the ice cream is formulated for dogs. Two flavors are made with goat milk. They’re lower in sugar and easier on their tummy,” owner Juliet Seymour said.

Salty Paws also sells all kinds of doggie baked treats from doggie doughnuts and cookies to cupcakes and cake mixes. It offers rawhides, chews and natural bones stuffed with things such as cheese and bacon, as well as CBD calming treats for dogs.

Salty Paws is a franchise based in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. This is the second Salty Paws location in Virginia; the other is located in Virginia Beach.

Career-changing decision

Before launching the Richmond-area location of Salty Paws, Seymour was a special education teacher in Chesterfield County.

Originally from New Jersey, she moved to Virginia with her four kids and got her master’s in special education. She worked five years in the field in Henrico County and one year in Chesterfield, but after five years, she was burned out.

“I felt like I was failing my students. I was so stressed out at work; I felt like I was failing my kids at home as well,” Seymour said. “Schools have become a much more dangerous place for teachers.”

Virginia continues to experience teacher shortages this year. Henrico County Public Schools started off the school year Aug. 21 with about 100 instructional vacancies.

“Last January, I decided I couldn’t go back to teaching,” Seymour said. “My dad had passed away, and I was in a position where I could take a risk as a single mom. I literally started Googling franchises to see what was out there, and Salty Paws popped up.”

When she reached out with questions about franchising, Salty Paws founder Suzanne Tretowicz responded.

“Suzanne was here all weekend supporting me with the opening. I liked the fact that she was also a single mom and still involved. That made it a no-brainer,” Seymour said.

Tretowicz launched the business in 2018. Now, there are 12 Salty Paws franchises nationwide, with five more on the way.

“I’ve been in the pet industry a long time. I spent a lot of time seeing dogs eating unhealthy alternatives on the street,” Tretowicz said. “We wanted to create an experience for them, to treat dogs like family and to treat them to ice cream and all the unique products we carry. People just love it. I’ve heard that people plan their vacations around going to Salty Paws. They can come with their dog and hang out at night.”

Dog-friendly businesses

On a recent Tuesday, Daisy Mae, a Richmond goldendoodle with over 9,500 followers on Instagram, also stopped by Salty Paws for a bowl of maple bacon ice cream with duck on top.

“This is our fourth time since it opened,” owner Angela Starnes said. Even though she lives about 20 miles away near the Richmond International Airport in Henrico, she likes to plan special days and trips around Daisy Mae.

“I work from home in health care. I like to have one day a week where I take her out on my lunch break,” Starnes said.

Goose’s owners, Devol and Alexis Williams, shared a similar sentiment. Even though they live at Rocketts Landing in downtown Richmond, they made the trip to West Broad Village in Glen Allen to visit Salty Paws.

It was just one stop on one of their dog-friendly itineraries.

“Every day, we like to take her somewhere,” Devol said. Sometimes, they take her to Paws to Swim, a dedicated dog pool in nearby Rockville, or the RedRidge Pet Market in Henrico.

Pet ownership is on the rise since the pandemic. Roughly 12.6 million households acquired a new pet in 2020, according to the American Pet Products Association.

Now, those pet owners want somewhere to go and something to do with their pets.

“We are becoming aware of more hotels, restaurants and attractions promoting their venues to pet owners,” Tom Loftus, vice president of marketing with Richmond Region Tourism, said.

“We know that more and more travelers want to bring their dogs along on their visits to the Richmond region, and it’s a point of differentiation when choosing a destination,” he said.

Last year, Richmond Region Tourism created a pet-friendly Richmond campaign highlighting pet-friendly attractions, restaurants and hotels to encourage visitors to bring their dogs to the region.

“We feel the Richmond region is the ideal pet-friendly destination,” Loftus said.

Along with pet ownership comes pet spending.

Americans spent $136.8 billion on their pets in 2022, up 10.68% from 2021, according to the American Pet Products Association. A recent Forbes Advisor survey of more than 5,000 U.S. dog owners found that 41% of dog owners spend between $500 and $1,999 a year on their dogs and 8% spend more than $2,000.

‘Pup-friendly’ menus

In response to increased demand, more and more Richmond-area restaurants are adding “pup-friendly” menus to their offerings.

Wood & Iron Gameday Restaurant & Bar recently added a “patio pups menu” that offers grilled chicken or shrimp with broccoli ($7.98), fresh strawberries and blueberries ($4.98) or a scoop of vanilla ice cream ($1.98), with $1 of each sale donated to Fetch-A-Cure.

The Lilly Pad, a waterfront restaurant on Osbourne Turnpike, has been offering a dog menu for a while. Visitors can order a local Angus beef patty from Seven Hills Farm ($5), grilled chicken ($5) or a 6-inch, long-lasting bully stick ($5), each served in a special tin bowl for furry friends.

Earlier this summer, Richmond was ranked the No. 5 best city for dog lovers by LawnStarter, a lawn care service provider. Richmond came in first for the number of dog events per 100,000 residents – think of the pet-friendly Richmond SPCA Dog Jog. The study was also based on access to dog-friendly housing and businesses, suitability of dog walking and affordability of canine services.

And now, Salty Paws is one more addition to the Richmond area’s thriving pet-friendly business scene.

Soon, the Richmond-area location will be launching the first Salty Paws ice cream truck in the country. Besides serving ice cream, the truck will offer items such as hamburgers, french fries and doggie craft beer, as well as a breakfast menu board. It also will be headed to pet-friendly events across town, such as Dachtoberfest at the Richmond Raceway, and can be booked for private parties.

“We’ve seen so many dogs come through here on opening weekend. We had a couple hundred dogs over the weekend. They hop up on the counter, waiting for their ice cream,” Seymour said. “It’s the best part of my job.”