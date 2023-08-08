Last year’s fast-changing gasoline and diesel prices as oil traders scrambled to respond to the war in Ukraine sent Richmond-based convenience store giant ARKO Corp.’s gas pump margins up sharply, but they’ve fallen back this year, the company said.

And lower gasoline and diesel prices mean its revenue for the second quarter fell 3% $2.47 billion from last year’s total, despite a 21% jump in total gallons sold and a 12% increase in merchandise sales – including the carryout food that it, and other convenience store operators, see as an important source of future growth.

ARKO said its margin on gasoline and diesel – the difference between the price it sold fuel for and what it paid for those gallons – fell to 26.5 cents a gallon from 27 cents.

“The cost of our main products, gasoline and diesel fuel, is greatly impacted by the wholesale cost of fuel in the United States,” the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We attempt to pass wholesale fuel cost changes through to our customers through retail price changes; however, we are not always able to do so. Competitive conditions primarily affect the timing of any related increase or decrease in retail prices,” it added.

Last year, “the war in Ukraine significantly affected market conditions and resulted in substantially higher fuel margins,” ARKO said, noting that volatile markets tend to mean bigger margins, while slower gradual price increases tend to squeeze margins.

“Additionally, throughout 2022 and continuing in the first half of 2023, the U.S. economy continued to experience inflationary pressures, which increase the cost of the merchandise we purchase and reduce consumer purchasing power. We have mitigated a portion of these higher costs with retail price increases," the company said.

It said that in response to tight labor markets, it has increased employees’ wages.

The combined effect of higher costs at its stores, smaller fuel margins and the costs of the inventory of fuel it is holding for its fleet fueling operation, out of concern that fuel supplies, particularly of diesel, could become constrained, depressed its bottom line.

ARKO’s second quarter net income fell to $14.5 million from last year’s $31.7 million.

ARKO is the sixth-largest convenience store chain in the United States, operating 1,547 stores in more than 30 states. The stores operate under 25 brand names, including Fas Mart and Shore Stop, the Virginia operations chains that it owned at its 2003 launch. It also supplies fuel to 1,824 dealers and operates 293 fueling stations for fleet operators.

As Americans faced high gas prices, big oil companies doubled their profits As Americans felt the crunch of a tighter global oil supply both at home and at the pump, major oil companies set new profit records. Annual reports show profits outpaced production growth