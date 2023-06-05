Masterminds behind music festivals have more to do than pick a location and dream up a list of artists who will grace a stage in front of thousands, or sometimes hundreds of thousands, of fans.

The sets themselves come to life with imaginative designs, LEDs and light shows, and eventgoers are sometimes enveloped in scenic decorations from the moment they get into the parking lot, as a means of setting a mood.

Concerts and music festivals turn to specialized companies that are experts at the design, construction and logistics. Brok Productions has been racking up a résumé of shows and events since its founding in 2016. Brok’s Richmond operations are a spinoff of a company under the same name founded in the Netherlands.

“We work with (organizers) to help them develop festival and event assets that speak to their brand language,” said Ryan Delbridge, managing partner for Brok Productions. “These assets make sense for live events both in the crowd and near a stage, or on a stage, entrances, wherever it happens to be.”

Brok is the scenic production team behind Virginia Beach’s “Something in the Water” music festival, organized by area native, musician-entrepreneur Pharrell Williams, with artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Skrillex, Third Eye Blind and Wu-Tang Clan.

This year’s iteration spanned about 14 blocks of Virginia Beach oceanfront with even more pop-up event spaces outside of the main stages. Virginia Beach estimated upward of 30,000 people attended the festival.

Brok built a header for the main stage that has been used at SITW since it started in 2019.

The Brok team also built and assembled other décor. Two of the more visible pieces were giant sand letters spelling out “Something in the Water,” which became a popular photo spot for eventgoers. Another was a large reflective ball sculpture on the beach, made in collaboration with artist Shawn Kolodny.

Brok is also the lead logistics firm for SITW, doing everything from curation of different festival assets, transportation of pieces, storage between shows and other duties in operations.

“If we’re building an entrance, we need to know how many people need to funnel through it in an hour, or if something needs to drive under it,” Delbridge said. “We make sure it’s all functioning properly and is well-lubricated, so when we basically build a small city on a beach, it can happen efficiently and quickly. And then at the snap of a finger, it’s gone.”

Depending on the event, buildup and takedown usually happens over just a few days.

SITW is just one of several large shows of which Brok has been a part. The company has also designed, built and assembled large-scale décor for events such as the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway – with over 500,000 attendees – Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix and Rolling Loud, a massive hip-hop festival with locations on every continent.

The company has also done smaller sets. It was part of building a broadcast set for FOX Sports that was used for Super Bowl LIV. It partnered with North Carolina-based Filmwerks, and did pre-production, fabrication, test builds and a three-week install of the stage in Miami.

Delbridge got his start in the industry as a freelancer. In college, he was a business agent for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, a labor union representing over 160,000 people in the entertainment industry. Those connections got him onto the music festival scene where he traveled to build scaffolding, manage productions, rig arenas for sound and sets, and other event work.

He ended up being invited to Atlanta to help with the electronic dance music festival TomorrowWorld, which gets upward of 150,000 people in attendance. There he met partners for another scenic design company, Backbone International, where he worked for three years before starting Brok Productions in the United States.

“I wanted to focus more specifically on scenic production, as opposed to wholesale event production,” Delbridge said.

Brok initially started as a scenic design company in the Netherlands.The owner of that entity has a minority stake in the U.S. arm owned by Delbridge. The two collaborate on designs for each other’s projects.

Delbridge, a native of Alexandria, said he and his wife, Cora, moved to Richmond in 2016 because it was a place they wanted to both start a business and a family. They now have two children; the company has a 200,000-square-foot warehouse in South Richmond and a similarly sized production facility in Church Hill at 510 Oliver Hill Way.

Cora Delbridge is also a partner in the business. She is circling back into the business after caring for their young children since coming to Richmond. She will focus on opening a side of the business for building displays used by pop-up stores, Delbridge said.

Brok has traditionally seen most of its demand for events in big cities across the East Coast, namely Miami and New York, but also Las Vegas out West.

Looking ahead, Delbridge sees the company growing into creating art for more than just live events. Many of those new pieces could mean more Brok designs are seen in the Richmond area.

“When we started, we thought we would just be based here in Richmond and build for events in other places,” Delbridge said. “But now I think we can do a lot more work that you can see locally.”

Some of those newer projects might be things such as pop-up storefronts, political events and local events.

Then in non-local work, Brok is also growing its “takeover” experiences, for which it designs décor for a venue such as a hotel or arena for a limited two- or three-day period.

Brok has one of these takeovers planned at MGM’s Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas next month, Delbridge said.

“It’s a full immersive experience for 200 guests,” Delbridge said. “Then they throw a big party and concert, and it’s taking over the branding of the entire space.”

Currently the company has about eight full-time employees who are mainly centered in Richmond and a slew of part-timers who come and go seasonally as demand peaks. Some of those part-timers will work on production for seven months and spend the off-season skiing or snowboarding, Delbridge said. One of Brok’s main employees also works with major Disney-owned touring productions, such as “Hamilton” and “Frozen,” in the off-season.

While the business itself revolves around thrill and excitement, Delbridge said, most of the people at Brok are homebodies at the end of the day.

“We enjoy creating an experience that will last a lifetime, over the course of just two days. It’s definitely a rush, but a lot of the people working with us are family people,” Delbridge said.

PHOTOS: Richmond-based Brok Productions