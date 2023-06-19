Richmond International Airport is leaving behind the “survival” mindset it used during the pandemic when flights were grounded nationwide.

Now it’s hitting growth mode, having recently recorded back-to-back record-setting months for passenger travel as the airport doubles down on a future that could bring international flights to the Richmond area.

The word “international” in the airport’s moniker has been applicable because of some passenger flights to Canada, plus freight and shipping flights from overseas. However, airport officials think Richmond International – buoyed by overall growth in the Richmond region plus record passenger numbers – could soon make a good fit for flights to the Caribbean and eventually Europe.

Richmond International recorded airport passenger traffic of 393,355 in April, taking the cake for the month’s highest ever total that was set just before the pandemic in April 2019. It was also the airport’s second-highest monthly traffic total ever. And the peak summer months are yet to come.

The April 2023 numbers followed RIC’s first post-pandemic record-setting month in March, when it hosted 385,000 travelers, exceeding pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

The sharp return to bustling flights is a far cry from where the airport was just a couple of years ago.

Making it through COVID-19

Perry Miller, president and CEO for the Capital Region Airport Commission that owns and operates Richmond International, first came to Richmond in 2019 when air traffic was between 7,000 and 10,000 flyers a day. Among airports of its size, he said, Richmond International was like a “goose laying the golden egg.”

Then COVID-19 grounded flights. The slowest day at the airport saw just 243 passengers, mostly first responders and their children, Miller said.

He vividly remembers a mother walking through the concourse on her way out of the airport with two young children in tow. They were fussing, which caused a lot of noise around the large empty terminal.

“I realized it wasn’t that they were making a lot of noise, it was just that the terminal was completely empty,” Miller said. “It was an eerie feeling; it was eerie to see traffic die down. It was devastating.”

The airport had to go into survival mode and cut a number of its services, such as bus service and parking.

“One of the things I’ve learned over my years of working in this industry (is that) … airports are resilient,” Miller said. “There are always dips in traffic, and there’s always a recovery, throughout my 35 years.”

Passenger traffic returned to about 50% in April 2021. Services slowly started opening back up, like the parking deck, gauging interest from Richmonders. Then by summer 2021, traffic returned to around 80%, and it has continued growing to consistently higher levels than before COVID-19 hit.

Potential future of overseas flights

Miller said Richmond International is now truly into its growth mode. The busiest summer months are just about here with a host of new routes that could post an even higher number of passenger trips.

New permanent routes are going to places such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix. Until the past few years, Richmond hadn’t had permanent flights to the West Coast.

New seasonal routes have been added to destinations such as the New York-Islip on Long Island; Jacksonville, Florida; Rhode Island; and Cincinnati. Miller said major airlines, such as Delta and American Airlines, are increasing the frequency of their permanent routes, while the newer, low-cost Breeze Airways is exploring new seasonal routes to see where customers want to fly.

All of this points to an upturn in activity that could land interest in overseas flights. The airport is in the middle of upgrading its infrastructure to meet that need. Facilities will be retrofitted before the end of the year to meet customs inspections.

“This is not just a hope and a dream; we are renovating our facility in preparation,” Miller said.

Miller anticipates the first international flights will go to popular vacation destinations such as the Caribbean, with Europe to follow closely.

Airlines and flights won’t just come to Richmond; the Capital Region Airport Commission regularly makes its case to bring more flights here based on indications it sees that could show flights are supported with wallets and dollars.

One of the biggest benefits, Miller said, is that the “catchment area” has increased. For example, people living in Fredericksburg are driving to Richmond for air travel rather than the larger, busier Washington, D.C.-serving airports Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport. The driving radius encapsulating people who want to fly out of Richmond continues to increase, he said.

Another big component is the general growth the Richmond area has seen. The region has more employment-generating projects, such as the incoming $1 billion Lego factory, $46 million office space from CoStar and several other corporate investments for tens of millions of dollars. The region has also become known as a hotspot for new residents, despite Virginia overall seeing net out-migration.

“Think about flying; it’s just a matter of talking to the airlines about, look what’s happening, look what these leaders in the community are doing to grow our community,” Miller said. “Look at the opportunities we have to fly these people for business, or where they want to go on vacation.”

Richmond’s bid for international flights is also aided by smaller airplanes being able to fly farther than they could in the past. Breeze Airways can use Airbus’ smallest jetliner, the A220, to fly almost 2,600 miles, or the distance from Rhode Island to Los Angeles.

The Capital Region Airport Commission is partnered with groups such as Richmond Region Tourism, Chamber RVA, the economic development group Greater Richmond Partnership and municipal economic development departments across the region.

It’s not all clear skies for Richmond International. Airports at large have been battling to retain pilots and employees generally. Airports are like small cities, Miller said, with jobs spanning the spectrum with electricians, plumbers, police officers and firefighters. Keeping those workers remains a challenge.

He also sees the airport being a place where people can come for services even when they’re not flying.

Richmond International recently brought on popular Shockoe Bottom coffee roaster Ironclad Coffee for three locations: one in the main concourse and two past security in the terminals. The airport also commissioned an interior mural, in keeping with the tradition of the Richmond area.

“We want to create a sense of place,” Miller said. “We want people to realize this is part of our community.”

PHOTOS: Richmond International Airport