Crews at Richmond International Airport spent another day Thursday adjusting to the lingering effects of a series of weather and technical issues that have plagued travelers across the country this week.

“Well, we need things to be straightened out. We’ve got a holiday weekend coming up and that means lots of people should be out traveling," said Troy Bell, a spokesman for the airport.

On Wednesday, United Airlines canceled the most flights among U.S. airlines for a fifth straight day. And on Tuesday, severe weather caused extensive delays in airports.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport canceled at least six flights Tuesday evening from Atlanta, Washington and New York. Other flights were delayed, with two flights diverted to Richmond earlier in the day.

There were also issues tied to technical issues at a radar control facility near Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Operations at Reagan and Dulles international airports were suspended as the problem was fixed.

On Thursday, Bell said conditions were improving.

“I’d say not far from normal at this point. It’s still really smart for travelers to check the status of their flight," he said.

Staffing issues have also hampered both airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control operations.

Thursday was expected to be the peak travel day ahead of the Independence Day holiday, with more than 52,500 total flights nationally.

