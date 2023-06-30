New fee on Richmond-area hotel stays to fund tourism marketing

Travelers staying at most Richmond-area hotels starting Saturday will be subjected to a new fee that will pay for regional tourism marketing efforts. It is the first such funding arrangement in the state.

Officials in Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties and Richmond and Ashland approved charging the 2% fee on nightly rates to support the Tourism Improvement District.

The district is projected to add about $8 million annually to the budget of Richmond Region Tourism, the administering nonprofit organization for the program. Funds will go to marketing, bids and logistics help.

The 2% fee on hotel stays will go on top of an 8% transient occupancy tax for localities. The tourism fee would increase the cost of a $150 stay by about $3.

The General Assembly in 2021 approved the creation of the districts, which also require local approval.

“Passing the TID is transformational for the region’s ability to market itself. We’re having incredible success with tourism recently. The TID gives us a bigger speaker to let more people know about our region,” said Katherine O’Donnell, executive vice president at Richmond Region Tourism.

The TID is written to include hotels with at least 41 rooms. Colonial Heights is expected to vote in the fall on whether to join.

Breakdown on budget leaves Virginians in lurch with uncertain economy With changes to the $177 billion state budget on the line, the impasse is a huge concern for local governments, school divisions and other stakeholders who won't know what additional state funding to expect, if any, in the fiscal year that will begin on Saturday morning.

San Diego’s TID — one of the earliest and most successful examples — had a budget of $251 million before the pandemic. Richmond’s TID is the first in Virginia, but the concept has been used extensively in California, which had 97 active TIDs in 2017.

Sports tourism has been on the rise across Richmond and has become a heavily invested sector. Henrico is close to opening its $50 million, 185,000-square-foot indoor sports complex. The county announced last week that it had already booked 135 event dates through 2024. The county is also opening its GreenCity ecodistrict, which will include a 17,000-seat arena.

Chesterfield is in the middle of expanding its River City Sportsplex, and counties have added sports fields and complexes around the area. Richmond Region Tourism said in October that its sports tourism bookings from the previous year accounted for an economic impact of $89 million.

O’Donnell said sports tourism can benefit from more funds in a couple of different ways.

Smaller sports events like youth tournaments often want financial incentives — help with fees for parking, logistics and administration — from locations that are bidding to host them. Larger events, like a potential NCAA tournament bid for the GreenCity arena, often require higher sums of money for incentives.

Non-sports tourism will also benefit from increased marketing efforts. To date, the marketing budget for leisure travel has been about $800,000 per year, O’Donnell said, a drop in the bucket compared to other powerhouses.

About 60% of new funds from the tourism improvement district would go to sales and marketing. Around 30% will be used for contingency and reserve funds, and 10% is earmarked for administration and operations.

Those reserve funds are designed to save for recruiting high-profile events that require those larger financial incentives. Bid cycles for those events take place years in advance, so they will not come to the area for several years.

Use of those funds will be directed by the TID governance committee, comprised of 10 hotel operators.

“A successful tourism ecosystem for the Richmond region will be a mix of all the tourism segments,” O’Donnell said. “The TID Governance Committee will work with Richmond Region Tourism to identify and pursue the best business mix based on market conditions, need periods and other factors.”

TID funds will begin collecting over the next few days, but will take a couple of years to aggregate into substantial use. Richmond Region Tourism has $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Virginia Tourism to supplement marketing for leisure, friends and family travel, business travel and sports events.

All of the localities that approved the TID contributed to the ARPA funds to create a new marketing campaign for the region called the “Speaks for Itself” campaign.

“We expect the campaign to have a halo effect beyond visitation: It will raise awareness of the region as a location for economic development and promote the diversity of the region,” O’Donnell said.