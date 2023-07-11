A new fried chicken option is coming to Henrico County.

Royal Farms — the convenience store chain known for its hand-breaded, "always fresh, never frozen" chicken — is planning a new location at 2401 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The Baltimore-based company operates more than 250 locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, with most of them also serving as gas stations.

Another Royal Farms location is set to open this August in Chesterfield County at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Sturbridge Drive. Currently, the only Royal Farms location in Central Virginia is in Colonial Heights near the State Route 144 and Interstate 95 interchange.

Royal Farms provides other menu items such as all-day breakfast, dinner rolls and hand-cut potato wedges known as "Western Fries."

Food & Wine ranked Royal Farms among the top 10 gas station food stops in the country, praising its "best fast-food fried chicken a la gas station."

With its continued expansion, Royal Farms is making inroads in the made-to-order food competition with regional convenience stores Wawa and Sheetz.