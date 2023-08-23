Richmonders will soon have a place to pump gas and pick up a bucket of “World-Famous Chicken.”
Mid-Atlantic chain
Royal Farms is opening its first Richmond-area store at midnight Monday. The new location at 10301 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield will operate as a 24-hour gas station and convenience store, providing customers the chance to try its “fresh, never frozen” chicken any time.
Royal Farms has a soft opening its new location on Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield on Wednesday.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
“We’re excited to be in Richmond,” said Rob Newell, zone operations leader for about 115 Royal Farms locations. “Virginia has been a great state for us, and our chicken does really well.”
The new store held a soft opening this week for friends and family of the staff, allowing them to try the various bone-in and boneless chicken offerings.
The guests also had the option of grabbing a soft drink, slushee or some of Royal Farms’ “World’s Freshest Coffee.” The coffee comes in several varieties, including a seasonal berry cobbler blend that is currently available.
Chris Pierce and Dave Pritchett, both of Richmond, visited Royal Farms Wednesday to try the chicken for the first time.
“It’s delicious,” said Pierce, who sampled the spicy tenders. “Every time you drive by, you see the billboards saying it’s the best chicken, so I had to try it.”
Employees get ready to sell chickens at Royal Farms, which has a soft opening its new location on Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield on Wednesday.
Daniel Sangjib Min,TIMES-DISPATCH
Pierce and Pritchett said Royal Farms’ chicken stacks up well compared to local competitors.
“It’s probably on par with Raising Cane’s, which is nice, but it has the added benefit of being a gas station too,” said Pritchett, who had the regular tenders.
Both guests had a side of hand-cut Western Fries with their meal.
“They kind of make me think of the potato wedges that KFC used to have,” Pritchett said. “They got rid of those years ago, and I missed them, so this is a nice change.”
The chicken and Western Fries are pressure-cooked in trans fat-free oil. Sandwiches, subs, wraps and breakfast items will frequent the menu beginning Monday.
Customers visit Royal Farms, which has a soft opening its new location on Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield on Wednesday.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Customers can order food and beverages by using the in-store touchscreens, the Royal Farms mobile app or by going online. A RoFo Rewards program is available for patrons to earn fuel discounts and free items.
This week’s soft opening provided staff the opportunity to get used to operating the store prior to the grand opening.
Rob Newell is zone leader of Royal Farms.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
“It gives our team some practice with our systems and learning how to handle high-volume food service,” Newell said. “We can’t wait to serve the community.”
Royal Farms was founded in 1959 in Baltimore as a wing of
Cloverland Farms Dairy. The current name was created from Cloverland Farms’ merger with Royal Dunloggin Dairy in 1968.
The chain operates around 250 stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Earlier this year, Royal Farms opened its first North Carolina store.
Prior to this year, locals had to travel to Colonial Heights to get a taste of Royal Farms’ chicken. Now, further expansion is planned in Virginia, with locations in
Henrico, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Abingdon, Norfolk, Bedford and Rustburg on the future slate.
While Royal Farms shares certain features with regional convenience gas stations Wawa and Sheetz, its chicken and coffee options provide customers a unique experience, according to Newell.
“Sheetz and Wawa are both great operators, and we like to think of ourselves right in that realm,” Newell said. “We have our niche with the world-famous chicken; that’s what we do, and we do it the best.”
