Growth is in full swing at Stone Brewing’s Richmond facility with the recent addition of more 12 new fermentation tanks. Within the past couple of weeks, the tanks were floated up the James River in barges and placed in the company’s ever growing tank farm.

The addition of these tanks, and other upgrades to the facility, are being done to meet the needs of Sapporo within the coming year. The Japanese beer giant acquired Stone – with its Richmond and California breweries – as the home base for its new U.S.-based brewing operations.

The Richmond branch of Stone’s operation is more than doubling from its previous 140,000 barrel a year capacity to 340,000 barrels next year and then 360,000 barrels by 2025.

Once fully operational, the Richmond side will make about 40% of the company’s total domestic output. The California operations will produce only Sapporo Premium and Sapporo light in its flagship 22-ounce cans and bottles. Virginia will be brewing it all, from Sapporo Premium to black lager and specialty beers.

The next milestone step is the completion of a cold storage box at the company’s Sauer Facility near Richmond International Airport.

Part of the estimated $33 million of capital upgrades at Stone is a new canning line for Sapporo's iconic 22-ounce chalice can, all of which will only be made in Richmond.

The Japanese company’s goal by the end of this process it for its beers to be made in the U.S. for the country’s market, where they will be fresher when hitting shelves and bars across the country.

One early hurdle Stone passed was to prove that it could brew Sapporo recipes. Traditionally a maker of IPAs, Stone had to learn and implement a completely different brewing process for Sapporo’s lagers.

“They have a different formulation in how they use malts and other ingredients, they use some slightly different hops and it’s a different yeast than we typically use,” said Sean Monahan, Sapporo-Stone Brewing chief operating officer. “They’re really looking for the color of the beer, and obviously taste, as well as head stability.”

The Richmond location nailed its parameters on the first brew, though slightly on the darker and and more bitter end of the parameters.

In addition to ramping up operations, Stone is also looking to double its workforce. The company has increased its team from 75 to 101 since July of last year and is budgeting to reach 155 members for its Richmond team in the coming years.

Engineers and supply chain roles have been hired so far but there is a lot more to do. The company is pushing out its headcount with brewers, truck drivers, warehouse team members, quality technicians, packaging techs and maintenance techs.

One of the more specialized of those new roles is a sensory technician, a job that’s similar to a brewer but more technical. They can pull out the specific characteristics of a beer to analyze if the flavor is correct at every stage of the process. They can combine an understanding of statistics and biology to optimize formulas.

Stone has been focused on promoting from within and hiring locally from a talent pool equipped with plenty of qualified logistics workers.

“If a packaging technician gets promoted to the chief lead role, then we go backfill that packaging technician,” said Kristin Perales, Sapporo-Stone Brewing senior vice president of people. “We always start there. There is opportunity for people to move into a more elevated role and I think that’s been one of the things I’m most excited about in this whole journey.”

The company says it's on schedule to produce Sapporo by the end of the year.