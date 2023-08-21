It’s not rocket science, the folks at Pivot Parking like to say, but it is parking science.

And the business of parking has changed – and become a lot more complicated and high tech – since the days when Pivot co-founder Brandon Lauterbach got his start two decades ago at the Omni Richmond Hotel’s valet parking service, first as a valet and then, still a college student, running the service.

Take the garage Pivot manages at 13 N. Fifth St., behind the Second Presbyterian Church.

Built in 1988, the building’s prime mission is to handle the church’s heavy Sunday traffic, as well as to make sure staff and parishioners have a place to park for any weekday business that takes them to the church next door.

But they don’t fill the seven-story structure – especially not on weekdays.

Street parking, though, is tight. The meters allow for only two hours on a spot, and Richmond Venture’s Clean and Safe patrols enforce that pretty tightly. So for people working in nearby offices, or making a quick trip downtown for a longer-than-two-hour errand, the church’s garage has long looked like an attractive alternative to a $50 parking ticket or an every-two-hour sprint to move their cars.

When the Moxy Richmond Downtown hotel opened on the other side of the garage last year, ticket- and sprint-free spaces for its clients was also a key concern; apartment dwellers in the old Hotel John Marshall nearby also eyed the church garage eagerly.

And for the church, they all meant a way to spread out the cost of a building currently assessed at just under $2 million.

Balancing out all those differing needs is Lauterbach and Pivot’s job.

That means making sure there’s a space for Sunday worshipers and hotel guests, who may also need weekend spots, as well as for the family that just wants a spot for a walk down to Brown's Island. Or for the office worker who needs a spot five days a week from 9 to 5 – or for those post-pandemic who have a hybrid mix of office and home days.

Or take the flip side of the office worker who might want the monthly parking passes that Pivot offers on North Fifth Street: the apartment dwellers who get spaces at the Edison Apartments garage Pivot manages on North Eighth Street. Before the pandemic, most of those spaces would be free during the day, and Pivot’s services helped the owner of the apartment building ease the financial burden of providing tenants parking spaces.

Hybrid work makes that more complicated now.

“It’s a moving target, managing parking,” Lauterbach said.

"You might think you want to be at 100%" of spaces filled, "but for most facilities, you want to be about 85 to 90% full most of the time," he said.

Pricing is one tool, of course. But keeping count of all the types of drivers using a garage and knowing when they come and leave — and are likely to in the future — is critical, when making sure the people who own a facility get what they want from it — just as the church wants to be sure there's space enough for worshipers, while holding down the cost to those parishioners of providing that benefit.

Lauterbach is now bracing for the moving target that will come when people start moving into the apartments that are now under construction next to the Truist building, where Pivot manages that office tower's garage. The garage also has monthly pass holders and is used by drivers who need to be downtown for several hours or for the day, whose payments boost the return on its assets of the Truist building's owners, Parmenter Realty Partners.

With the apartments coming on line, Lauterbach and his team at Pivot need to make sure there are enough spaces left for apartment dwellers as well as Truist building tenants. That means dealing with a big unknown: how many of those apartment dwellers will be working at home, or working traditional five day a week, 9-to-5 jobs, or working hybrid schedules.

"We can start with some modeling," he said. "And we'll change as we see what they actually do."

When Lauterbach got started in the business, managing that was the job of a cashier at the garage gates.

These days, technology helps — on Fifth Street, that takes the shape of roughly 15-year-old kiosks, of the type many drivers in cities have grown accustomed to, that issue tickets or read a monthly pass when you head in and that lift a gate when you exit after feeding in a ticket and credit card or flash a pass again.

At the Edison garage, the latest generation kiosk, triggered by an electric eye, will spit out a flimsier ticket with a QR code or read a monthly or apartment dweller's pass to let you in, and will let you out after reading the QR code and calculating what you owe or reading your pass — including from your mobile phone, if you like.

The new kiosk allows for a popular big-city option that is starting to catch on in Richmond: prepaying for a space, he said.

"Up in Washington, D.C., if you're heading into town, you're going to want to know you have a space before you go — you know what parking there is like," Lauterbach said. "We don't see as much of that in Richmond, but there is some interest in it."

The count that Edison's kiosk keeps means it can activate an electronic sign alerting drivers that the garage is full before they make the turn into the entrance; the older kiosks simply stop issuing tickets, while Pivot staff at the facilities — they're called customer ambassadors — will set up sidewalk signs as well.

Those ambassadors handle a range of activities, from keeping the facilities clean to lending a hand if a driver needs a jump to start a car with a dying battery. If the ambassadors spot a car with lights left on or a flat tire, the company's records of monthly pass holders allows for a quick phone call to the driver.

"The new technology being utilized to manage a parking operation has been the biggest change over the years," Lauterbach said.

"Most parking facilities are now automated versus staffing with cashiers, which has reduced labor costs but has tasked us with making sure that the customer still has a good experience and can enter and exit a facility without hassle."

License plate recognition technology is another innovation that's changed things in different parking venues, like the open lots Pivot manages on West Main Street, near Virginia Commonwealth University.

On lots like those, for the basic business task of controlling inventory — parking spaces, in Pivot's case — the gates that garages use don't always work. It can be a matter of cost, as well as traffic in and out of the lot as well as on the streets nearby: You don't want a long line of cars waiting for entrance tickets at a gate, especially if that's going to block traffic on the street.

Plate readers mean Pivot's ambassadors on those lots can easily track when drivers leave their cars or trucks for longer times than which they paid.

Two years ago, officials in Surf City, North Carolina, thought they needed something different from their parking spaces — long free, like in many tourist-dependent beach towns. The town needed funds for critical projects, like replenishing the beach, and wanted to be sure visitors and shoppers still felt it was easy and not too expensive to park.

Lauterbach and his colleagues worked on some ideas about pricing and timing, and spent time making sure the town's businesses were comfortable with the idea — nobody wanted to drive shoppers away.

They also wanted to make it easy to pay to park, so they deployed a mobile-only system that, unlike many, did not require downloading an app. Instead, signage across town directed drivers to text a message that then popped up a way to quickly key in payment information and license plate numbers on their phones. Pivot ambassadors in town, in addition to patrols to make sure drivers don't overstay, are on hand to help visitors who might not immediately understand how the system works.

"It's all case by case, depending on what the asset owner wants," Lauterbach said.

Pivot's a fairly new entrant to the parking market, launching in 2020, with operations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. It parks more than 25,000 cars a day and handles more than 9 million transactions each year.

