For Sarah Pentecost, 29, Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood provides the kind of lifestyle she enjoys — walkability and bikeability.

She lives with her boyfriend and their dogs in an apartment minutes from restaurants and shops, along with parks and nature trails. Downtown Richmond is across one of a handful of bridges over the James River. However, when it’s time for grocery shopping, Pentecost relies on her boyfriend’s car — a vessel they try to limit using — because aside from a few bodegas there are no grocery stores nearby.

“I chose this lifestyle,” she said of living as car-free as possible. “But not everyone is privileged to have someone drive them when they need it.”

Manchester is one of several neighborhoods in Richmond’s South Side where residents have to drive about 10 to 15 minutes in most directions to reach a grocery store. And for those without a car, the trip by bus or bike can take even longer.

“It can be a challenge for people to carry a lot of things on a bus or if they have to switch buses or walk a mile or so past their bus stop with their groceries,” Pentecost said.

Manchester is one of South Side’s rapidly growing neighborhoods — its development attracted Pentecost to the area.

What was once largely industrial real estate has been transformed into loft apartments. Breweries and restaurants are scattered around, and a bevy of homes sprawls from Manchester into the Blackwell, Oak Grove and Swansboro neighborhoods.

Many of the neighborhoods south of the James River have been historically Black due to restrictive zoning and racial covenants on what properties could be sold in years past. Several South Side neighborhoods were also previously redlined.

This means that when mapping Richmond in the 1930s for part of a Depression-era program to revive the nation’s housing market, appraisers lined Black-populated neighborhoods in red and deemed them “hazardous” areas for home loans. The process further deepened inequalities among Richmond’s neighborhoods.

Where low density had also once been an argument against attracting a grocer to South Side neighborhoods, residents and officials think the argument is moot amid Manchester’s growth.

Recent census data shows that the population tripled in Manchester in the past decade.

“I understand the social issues in this country. People didn’t always want to do things that would benefit us,” said area resident Pam Williams, who is Black.

She moved to the area with her husband and sons over a decade ago and has watched Manchester grow.

“There’s diversity of income levels and people and density,” she said. “They can’t say that anymore. This neighborhood is in bloom.”

Planning for the future

City Council president Michael Jones, who represents Richmond's 9th District, thinks it won't be much longer before Manchester gets a grocery store.

“Manchester, they’re gonna get one sooner because of who's moving in there. Other areas … I’ll have hair first,” said Jones, who is bald. “I'm talking about a full, robust Afro before other areas do.”

Neighborhoods south of Manchester are majority Black, with a range of family and non-family households. Per-capita income drops below what Manchester’s residents earn.

Hamilton Lombard, a demographer at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center, said Manchester is “relatively affluent compared to some nearby neighborhoods where the income per capita is less than half or a third its level — but not nearly as affluent as neighborhoods in western Richmond.”

A 15-minute drive westward along Forest Hill Avenue reveals several shopping centers with grocery stores. Venture north of the James River around Carytown, and there are three grocery stores within a block of each other.

"If you're a family in the Fan or even near West End, you get your pick of the litter," said Robert Kelley, a business professor at Virginia Commonwealth University. "It's all a 5-minute drive from where you live, and a lot of them are walkable."

Back on the South Side, there are bodegas, small markets or dollar stores — all of which technically sell food, but Williams said that’s not good enough.

“Sure, the dollar stores are selling some food items, but it’s not fresh produce or meat. It’s just not the same,” Williams explained.

Nationwide, Dollar General has been on a push to offer produce options in stores with a goal of hitting 5,000 stores by 2024. None of the locations with produce are currently within Richmond's city limits.

If a grocery store does set up shop in or near Manchester, it could serve as a closer destination to other South Side neighborhoods as well.

Kelley said suburban grocery stores typically attract families, which contributes to more sales. A store in Manchester would need to balance the young professional crowd while drawing in families in surrounding areas.

He added that it's a "20-year bet" when companies are deciding where to invest in a store.

Manchester and nearby neighborhoods have work to do to attract a grocer, 1st District City Council member Andreas Addison said. His district is north of the river in Richmond’s West End.

“We've got to work on building up some density,” Addison said.

He added that the city government can help through zoning changes to encourage more development.

It’s why he said he supports rezoning areas along Hull Street, Richmond Highway and parts of Midlothian Turnpike to support mixed-income developments and increased density.

A focus on density, enhanced transit, and mixed-income housing developments along those corridors will “really help drive the ability of attracting not just a grocer,” but other needs as well, like health services and more business growth in the area, Addison said.

A report released this summer through the city’s Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility indicated various transportation needs around Richmond.

It's a common issue in several South Side neighborhoods - infrequent and unreliable bus service, insufficient bike and pedestrian infrastructure, and “disconnected travel nodes,” the report said. The report also noted safety concerns along several corridors where severe accidents have occurred.

Community feedback included in the report also indicated desire for Pulse rapid transit bus lines or increased frequency of existing bus routes.

In fact, GRTC is exploring the possibility of a north-south Pulse bus line to enhance public transportation in the area and region, with the line potentially crossing the James River by using the Route 1 Bridge, the Manchester Bridge, or the Mayo Bridge — all of which cut through or near the Manchester neighborhood.

Addison points to the Pulse rapid transit line on Broad Street that runs from East Richmond westward into Henrico County as an example of success that can be replicated on the South Side. Residential and commercial real estate has continued to thrive along the Pulse line north of the James River, and he’s eager to see how a new Pulse line could build connections in South Side.

As GRTC is planning bus line expansions into Richmond suburbs, it’s also considering a microtransit program where riders can request on-demand shared rides to and from existing bus stops or certain activity centers.

Recent surveys open to residents and conducted by the city indicate support for revitalization of the corridor along the Richmond Highway, pedestrian safety improvements in areas where more people walk, improved sidewalks, shelters at bus stops and a north-south rapid transit bus route.

‘Activity breeds activity’

Tucked between Hull and Bainbridge streets lies the shell of two grocery stores. A parcel on the addresses 2005 Hull St. and 2000 Bainbridge St. was a Siegel’s Grocery Store from the 1950s to the early 1990s, when it became a Community Pride location. Spearheaded by entrepreneur Johnny Johnson, the local grocery chain sought to close gaps in food access around Richmond and Johnson garnered national attention. By the early 2000s, Johnson closed his stores amid financial issues.

The building was acquired by former Live Well Financial CEO Michael Hild and his wife Laura in 2017. Though they began work renovating the old building, they hadn’t decided what to repurpose it into before Hild was sentenced to 44 months in prison in a bond fraud scheme. The semi-restored building sits vacant.

A more recent attempt at bringing a grocery store to the area also remains a question mark, but the property’s owner is hopeful even as he’s putting it on the market.

Brent Graves, principal at construction company Conquest Moncure & Dunn, Inc., has courted a few national chains for a parcel he owns at 201 W. Commerce Road. He said he always thought the site would be ripe for a grocery store.

“Activity breeds activity,” Graves said,

He recently put the 1-acre parcel in Manchester up for sale. Prior to that, he said he’d connected with a few national chains that ultimately didn’t work out, such as Lidl, Publix, and Trader Joe’s.

Divaris Real Estate had been Graves’ contact when attempting to attract the Trader Joe’s. CEO of the company Gerald Divaris explained that “there’s no one size fits all” for clients when considering where to set up shop.

He noted how, like Manchester, Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood used to be largely industrial. What was once primarily warehouses has been converted into loft apartments, breweries, restaurants and office space. Residents in Scott’s Addition don’t have to travel too far to get to an Aldi and a Whole Foods that have popped up in recent years along Broad Street.

Divaris explained that in neighborhoods where there is less commercial real estate or fewer offices nearby, people who live there may work elsewhere. This contributes to shopping habits.

“Sometimes a community is in a transitory phase and the people who are living there are working somewhere else so their shopping patterns are different. They tend to buy depending on the hours they work and near where they work as opposed to where they live,” Divaris said.

Across the river in Richmond's East End, a locally operated grocery store is working to attract a wide range of customers in a transitory area — which previously lacked a grocery store. Since its 2019 opening, the Market @ 25th has balanced clearing enough of a profit margin to stay open with meeting the needs of its low-income clients.

Chief Operating Officer Jae Scott noted that the shopping patterns are different for those customers because their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are available at the first of each month. That's when about half of the store's customers come through.

Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood contains an array of apartments and homes and a cluster of Richmond's public housing courts are also nearby. The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has ongoing work to transform public housing units into mixed-income developments and a new program could help public housing residents around the city become homeowners. And — as in Manchester and Scott's Addition - more people are moving into the area.

The store's pricing and staffing has fluctuated over the years as it has established itself in the community. While all customers can benefit from seasonal price freezes on some produce items, customers with SNAP benefits are also eligible for discounts on produce items.

"Our margins are as low as we can make them but we're still nowhere near being hugely profitable," said Steve Markel, who, with his wife, Kathie, financially backed the mixed-use development that houses the store, a culinary school operated by J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, office and retail space, as well as apartments.

Where national grocery chains have been hesitant to enter areas like the East End and South Side, developments like The Market @ 25th can serve existing and future residents, said Markel, chairman of the board of Markel Group.

Back on the South Side, Graves has envisioned his Commerce Road property as a multi-story mixed-use development with apartments and retail space — particularly a grocer. Pending a buyer, its future is unclear.

Graves continues to watch the area evolve — once-empty lots gave rise to new apartments and old industrial buildings were converted to residential or mixed-use. With proximity to employers like CoStar and Truist and interest in bus line expansions, Graves thinks it won't be long before 201 W. Commerce takes shape as something new and a grocer anchors itself in the neighborhood, even if not on his parcel.

“With some of that synergy and activity, I might as well give someone else the opportunity to see what they can pull together in terms of developing the site.”

Growing Community

But some people aren’t waiting for a grocer to come in and close a gap in easier food access — they’re taking matters into their own hands.

Duron Chavis is on a mission to bring more urban agriculture to area residents — particularly Black and brown residents.

“I like to challenge people on the concept of a ‘food desert',” Chavis said. “The crux of that is that there isn't a grocery store. There are other solutions that don't rely on a multinational corporation to come in.”

A big part of that, he says, is urban agriculture and people being able to grow their own food for themselves and their communities.

Twenty years ago, Chavis founded the Happily Natural Day festival to bring together and celebrate Black small business owners and farmers. The project also grew into a network of community gardens and farm space around Richmond, Chesterfield County, and Petersburg under the Happily Natural Day nonprofit umbrella.

“We work to build Black community ownership of their food system,” Chavis said. “So we want to address historical inequities in land ownership, the historical dispossession of Black and brown people from land ownership.”

For example, his Central Virginia Urban Farmer Fellowship trains people to develop their own urban farm businesses.

“Our role in this work is to catalyze Black and brown farmers regionally, to increase access to healthy food — and not wait for corporate multinational companies to plop a grocery store in the middle of South Side and hope that that's the answer to all the problems,” Chavis said.

While an accessible grocery store in the neighborhood can alleviate food access issues, Chavis said that it doesn’t address all of the layers of underinvestment in historically Black areas.

“It doesn't solve the problem of poverty or that Black and brown members have been marginalized into poverty and into all of these other social inequities,” Chavis said. “The only way forward is for those communities to be invested in deliberately and intentionally.”

One of the gardens Chavis oversees is Sankofa Community Orchard off Covington Road in Richmond’s South Side. The 5-acre property grows a variety of fruits and vegetables, hosts various community and educational events, and helps to reduce water runoff into the James River’s Reedy Creek.

It’s one of several community gardens and mutual-aid organizations around the city that work to address food access issues.

Just off Bainbridge Street near Carter Jones Park in Swansboro, a South Side neighborhood near Manchester, lies Fonticello Food Forest. Every Wednesday afternoon, people gather for free produce and other foods between noon and 2 p.m.

Laney Sullivan and Jameson Price, who co-founded Fonticello Food Forest, coordinate with organizations like Feed More, Seasonal Roots, and other businesses to gather food that might otherwise have been wasted.

In some cases, that means grocery stores are offloading an overabundance of certain items or food that might be thrown out due to slight damage or nearing an expiration date. Season Roots, an online farmer’s market, practices zero waste by donating its extra products to groups like Fonticello Food Forest.

“We're working with whatever organizations we need to be able to intercept food waste,” Price said.

While Sullivan said Fonticello Food Forest is at capacity of what it can handle, she hopes the work of various community gardens and groups around Richmond helps fill a crucial need for people to get food.

Other groups host food giveaways, each serving different areas of the city. Food Not Bombs sets up at 4 p.m. on Sundays in Monroe Park. Folks can also find colorful RVA Community Fridges at various locations around the city — often outside of various businesses or churches and Chavis’ Sankofa Community Orchard has one as well.

“There's only a certain number of green spaces allocated for community gardens. Space in this densely populated area is not going to be able to grow enough food to really impact food insecurity,” Sullivan said. “So, I love that we're able to do this free food distribution.”

