Cabinets To Go is offering to buy LL Flooring Holdings Inc., the Henrico County-based retailer, for about $166 million.

The unsolicited cash offer for the company, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, would pay stockholders 39% more than LL shares' closing price Tuesday. LL shares, which hit a high of more than $30 in December 2020, haven't traded above Cabinets to Go's $5.76 per share bid since mid-February.

LL said its board would review and carefully consider the offer, adding that it believes the long term fundamentals of its business are strong.

"LL Flooring believes that it is well positioned to take advantage of the medium- to long-term tailwinds for repair and remodeling spending," the company said.

Cabinets To Go operates more than 100 stores specializing in selling flooring and cabinets.

It is a subsidiary of F9Brands, Inc., a Tennessee-based firm that owns and manages companies in the building products, home improvement and luxury home décor industries.

F9 currently holds 9.4% of LL Flooring’s stock. It is an investment firm controlled by Thomas D. Sullivan, who founded Lumber Liquidators in 1994 and was its longtime CEO.

In a 2019 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Sullivan said he wanted to “explore strategic options” with Lumber Liquidators, which he said could involve buying the company or combining it with F9‘s Cabinets to Go.

LL, meanwhile, has said its latest financial results are depressed because that homeowners for now remain reluctant to spend on home improvement projects, as inflation and interest rates remain high.

The company said it is also struggling with operating challenges, including delayed shipments of vinyl as U.S. Customs seeks more documentation that its imports are not using an ingredient barred from the United States under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

Uyghur activists and independent researchers have said China has sent at least a million Uyghurs to detention camps, with some alleging they have been forced to abandon their religion and language, in some cases under torture. China has denied these charges and says it is trying to suppress extremism in its Xinjiang province.

LL Flooring, which changed its name in 2021, said it still faces challenges establishing its new brand name.

The company also said customers during the first quarter redeemed $300,000 of vouchers issued through its 2018 $36 million settlement of lawsuits claiming damages from Chinese-made products containing formaldehyde.

Also during the quarter, customers redeemed an additional $300,000 of vouchers issued through its 2019 $30 million settlement of claims for damages related to a bamboo flooring product.

The company reported sales for the first quarter of 2023 fell nearly 14% from last year to $240.7 million, while it dropped into the red with a loss of $10.6 million compared with earnings a year ago of $4 million.