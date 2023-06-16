Twenty years ago, a gay, Black high school student accepted a dare to get up on stage at a drag show and perform. Today, Alvion Davenport is still performing.

“If I don’t live another day, I feel complete with that. I’ve checked off so many boxes in life that a lot of people don’t get an opportunity to,” said Davenport, now entertainment director for Godfrey’s, a downtown Richmond club known for its drag brunches and late-night performances.

Although the art of female illusion spans centuries, recent years have seen a rise in anti-drag sentiment culminating in proposed and/or passed legislation in multiple states. In Tennessee, a law limiting public drag shows passed, but has been stalled by a federal judge. In North Carolina, House Republicans have introduced a bill that would limit where drag shows can be performed.

“There has been so much progression for the better, that now everything that’s happening is like, ‘Really? We’ve come this far, and y’all wanna start this (expletive)?’” Davenport said. “My sisters across the country have dealt with things where people have thrown gas bombs into the club, or nightclub shootings that we’ve heard about on the news.”

Davenport thinks that the work drag queens do is important as they can be people to look up to or role models.

“When I was growing up, … there was nobody like me. I didn’t turn on the TV and see ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ … So being that person like me for somebody else is what matters to me.”

If you’re planning a visit to Godfrey’s, Davenport has some advice:

“If you’re gonna go, go with an open mind, bring a lot of dollars for tips and just enjoy the show. Leave the labels at the door, and enjoy the show. It’s just that simple.”

PHOTOS: Recognize anyone? 30 photos from the Times-Dispatch archives Bellwood Virginia State Library reading room, 1977 Sixth Street Market WWII ScrapMetal Fort Lee Spirit of '76 locomotive Cigarettes Racing Ginter Park Arena Charter Change Richmond Home for Boys, 1965 Sixth Street Market Ashe JFK High Grace Street Civil Rights Red Cross cantten class, 1942 Restaurants Powell Agnes Westhampton School Air Raid YMCA Westhampton Tredegar Railroads Armistice Day Restaurants