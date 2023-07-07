Spittle and sweat were the theme of the night at City Stadium last Saturday. Fueled by the relentless drumming, shouting, singing and excitement coming from the Red Army in Section O, the Richmond Kickers took down the Chattanooga Red Wolves, 2-0.

“It’s just a good time,” said Red Army board member Richard Hayes. “It’s fun; it’s exciting; the players are incredible.”

After years of making the trek to D.C. United games, Hayes and a few of his cohorts realized they could be rabble-rousing right here in Richmond. He said he’d much rather make the five-minute drive from his home to City Stadium than endure a three-hour-plus commute.

Today, it has grown to a core group of about 30, but games can see as many as 90 of the rowdy fans. Hayes says the love they get from the players plays a big part in why they keep coming back.

“The connection you get with the players here is unlike any other professional sport,” he said.

Spotted among the sea of red, rainbow flags, bandanas and other pride accessories were prominently displayed.

“It’s really, really simple,” Hayes said. “Everybody’s welcome.”

After scoring the first goal of the game in the second half, midfielder Nil Vinyals ran toward the sideline, igniting the Kickers’ faithful. Red smoke and guttural screaming filled the air as the diehard fans went berserk.

