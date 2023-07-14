A Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder World War II plane comes in for a landing at Hanover County Municipal Airport on July 8.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
A bird seems to fly along with a Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder World War II as it approaches the Hanover Airport.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chuck Tippett pilots a Piper L-4 “Grasshopper,” one of three World War II-era planes that offered ride-alongs to the public last weekend during the Warbird Showcase held by the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
With Tippett at the controls, a Piper L-4 “Grasshopper” taxis along the runway after a flight at the Hanover Airport.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tippett, here piloting the Piper L-4 “Grasshopper” on Saturday, calls the antique plane a “flying Jeep.”
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chuck Tippett plugs in the radio equipment on a Piper L-4 “Grasshopper,” a 90-year-old World War II-era plane.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
After a flight, a Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder World War II plane taxis at the Hanover Airport.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lee Fox, a retired commercial pilot, prepares to fly a Boeing PT-17 Stearman World War II plane at the Hanover Airport last Saturday. The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, which held the event, participates in airshows, public ride-alongs, hangar-based STEM events and other activities.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
The antique Piper L-4 “Grasshopper” World War II plane reaches an airspeed of 60 mph during a flight.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chuck Tippett points down at the Kings Dominion amusement park in Doswell, with traffic along Interstate 95 nearby, from the Piper L-4 “Grasshopper.”
I remember looking down from the top of a roller coaster at Kings Dominion and seeing all the tiny people walking around down below enjoying their funnel cakes in between rides.
Last Saturday, I got to experience the same view, but this time, it was from a few thousand feet higher.
If someone at the theme park looked up, they would’ve seen a World War II-era Piper L-4 “Grasshopper,” around 90 years old, cruising at about 60 mph.
If they looked a little closer, they would’ve seen a wild-haired photojournalist desperately clutching his cameras as the wind whipped across his face.
Getting to ride in an antique airplane was a wild experience. Chuck Tippett, the pilot of the “flying Jeep,” as he called it, asked me, as I clambered gracefully into the back seat, if it was OK if he left the door open for the flight.
The Piper L-4 was one of three World War II-era planes on which flights were being offered to the public through a Warbird Showcase presented by the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, based out of Culpeper County.
Ride-alongs will be available in the area again when the CAF comes to Stafford on Aug. 6 and 7.
