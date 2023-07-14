Mike Kropf Follow Mike Kropf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I remember looking down from the top of a roller coaster at Kings Dominion and seeing all the tiny people walking around down below enjoying their funnel cakes in between rides.

Last Saturday, I got to experience the same view, but this time, it was from a few thousand feet higher.

If someone at the theme park looked up, they would’ve seen a World War II-era Piper L-4 “Grasshopper,” around 90 years old, cruising at about 60 mph.

If they looked a little closer, they would’ve seen a wild-haired photojournalist desperately clutching his cameras as the wind whipped across his face.

Getting to ride in an antique airplane was a wild experience. Chuck Tippett, the pilot of the “flying Jeep,” as he called it, asked me, as I clambered gracefully into the back seat, if it was OK if he left the door open for the flight.

“Sure,” I said, confidently.

The Piper L-4 was one of three World War II-era planes on which flights were being offered to the public through a Warbird Showcase presented by the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, based out of Culpeper County.

Ride-alongs will be available in the area again when the CAF comes to Stafford on Aug. 6 and 7.

