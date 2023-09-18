Beato Hernández has slowly built a small empire of Hispanic stores in the Richmond area that sell groceries, goods and hot foods, such as pork, grilled chicken, jalapeños and yucca.

Having immigrated to the Richmond area from the Mexican state of Guerrero at 15 years old, he’s grown his business alongside the blossoming Latino community that’s become a fixture of the region.

Now, a little less than a decade after starting his first business from a food truck in 2012, Hernández is ready for the next step: a local manufacturing operation capable of churning out 12,000 tortillas per hour.

A factory and store, Tortillería Mixteca, is the fifth and flagship location for his business, which has four stores in the Richmond area and one in Fredericksburg. The factory is the first large-scale piece of the company, which he hopes will go coast-to-coast one day, selling authentic tortillas made using the nixtamal technique to stores and big-box food sellers. The factory had a grand opening in late August and has about a dozen employees.

The nixtamal technique dates back to the Aztec empire in the mountains of southern Mexico around 1200 to 1500 B.C.

“It’s a traditional way of making tortillas, but it’s a longer process,” Hernández said through a translator. “Other people use a flour that’s already premixed, adding only water. This has a whole process in how the corn is softened and then soaked before being milled and put with other ingredients.”

‘Businesses like this are transformational’

The tortilleria at 5172 Nine Mile Road in Henrico County is similar to Hernández’s other locations with foods prepared from a kitchen and a store selling Latino goods and foods in the front. However, its backroom houses the factory machines where he will be producing tortillas for sale in the Richmond area. He took about eight months to take the site from next to nothing, except for a few windows and the walls, to a complete operation.

Tortilla manufacturing will begin in the coming weeks. At first, Hernández wants to create a strong base of sales in Virginia before expanding into other states.

Hernández is Mixtecan, an Indigenous community of people within the southern mountainous region of Mexico. There, he worked at a small store with his parents where they had only one shelf. That was the start of his entrepreneurial education.

“It’s a small community that is underprivileged. We don’t have access to good health care or education. There are schools, but only elementary schools; there are no middle or high schools,” Hernández said. “If you want to study, you have to leave the city. I knew I couldn’t do more, so I wanted to come here where I had more opportunity.”

He lived with his 19-year-old brother who had come over a few years before him. At first, he attended Hermitage High School for about six months before leaving to work in a warehouse to earn money for his family.

In 2012, he started a food truck selling American favorites, such as hot dogs and hamburgers. He said the idea at first was just to get started making money before eventually shifting to Latino dishes.

Hernández’s first business, a store called Tortillería Azteca, opened in 2014 on Hull Street Road. From there, things steadily grew, with Hernández opening two restaurants before expanding into Fredericksburg, which has been his most successful location to date.

“I loved the historical stories (about Fredericksburg), like that Washington lived there, and I was always interested in that city and visiting it,” Hernández said. “I saw that there wasn’t any Latino markets or stores or tortillerias, so I thought I would make one there.”

The goal now, he says, is for the Henrico location to be his biggest and bestselling spot in the bunch.

When starting out, Hernández enlisted the help of the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to get advice from the area’s bilingual business center.

Michel Zajur, founder and CEO of the chamber, explained that Latino foods are not only for immigrants, but also for all Americans.

“Tortillas, salsa and other food — even culture of the Latino community has become more mainstream now,” Zajur said. “People like to experience different things, and I think businesses like this are transformational for the Richmond community.”

Zajur first came to Richmond in the 1960s when his family started the first authentic Mexican restaurant in the region, La Siesta, at 9900 Midlothian Turnpike. It lasted for more than 30 years and was a pillar for the area’s small Hispanic community at the time. Then, the community grew.

Helping Richmond and ‘back home’

“Richmond is sort of unique. In many places, Hispanic communities grew out of one area, but in Richmond, it was more sporadic throughout the area,” Zajur said. “A lot of times, it’s grown around churches. Chesterfield is also the fifth-largest hub of Latinos in the state of Virginia.”

He notes that Hernández, as a Mixtecan, is part of a specific community within the larger Mexican nationality.

“There’s a sizable Mixtecan community here in Richmond. Years ago, we even brought a Mexican consulate here, because he didn’t realize there existed a community like this,” Zajur said. “They don’t necessarily speak Spanish; it’s an Indigenous language.”

Hernández has become a leader within his community due to the success and visibility of his businesses in the area.

“We are Mixtecan. In the mountains of Guerrero, we don’t have much. The government doesn’t really take care of us back home in Mexico, and everything that we have is because we built it ourselves,” Hernández said. “There is a lot of discrimination against the Indigenous community in Mexico, and that motivates me to send a message to people to say that you can do it; you can become someone.”

He has already helped two of his fellow Mixtecan immigrants start their own tortillerias in Manassas and Alabama. One is called Tortillería Sol de Dia; the other is Tortillería Guerrero.

“I want to help both in Richmond and back home. I want to share my experience and knowledge to inspire the Indigenous community and Latinos in general to create their own businesses,” Hernández said. “I feel really good, and I feel satisfied, but I want to do more for the community.”

