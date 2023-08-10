North Chesterfield-based plastic films maker Tredegar Corp. is shutting down its Richmond technical center and scaling back production.

The Polyethylene Films technical center at 5700 Eastport Blvd. is scheduled to close by December.

The move was announced in an earnings report that showed the company reported a loss of $18.9 million in its second quarter. Sales volume "declined significantly" to 35.5 million pounds during the period from 49 million pounds in the second quarter last year, the report said.

The earnings report also showed net sales from its semiconductor film operation, supported by the technical center, decreased 49.3% between the two quarters.

The closure is expected to save $3.4 million annually, the company said. Future research and development will be performed at a facility in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

President and CEO John Steitz did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It is not clear how many are employed at the center or if they will transition to different roles within the company.

Tredegar was founded in 1989 and has about 2,300 employees.

