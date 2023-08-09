Two different international trouble spots hit two Richmond-area companies this spring, financial filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show.

The Brink’s Company, which provides armored car and security services around the world, said losses converting foreign currencies from its global business into dollars amounted to $99.7 million in the first half of 2023.

Most of those came from dealing with the currency controls on the Argentine peso and the high rate of inflation in that country, which is running at an annual rate of more than 100%, Henrico County-based Brink's said.

LL Flooring Holdings, the Henrico County-based company formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, cited U.S. Customs’ continued blocking of some flooring products pending review of documentation to ensure that PVC ingredients did not come from China’s Xinjiang region.

Imports from the region are banned under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act because of concern that Muslim Uyghurs from the region are being forced to work against their will.

Customs’ holds cost the company $2.4 million in the quarter that ended June 30.

LL Flooring faces challenges at home, too.

It reported a drop in sales and a $56 million swing into the red for the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2022.

Results “reflected the continued impact of the difficult macro backdrop that has impacted big ticket discretionary purchases as well as the demand for home remodeling projects,” said president and chief executive officer Charles Tyson.

“We expect the challenging macro environment to persist, continuing to limit sales visibility,” he said.

The company’s revenue for the first half of the year fell 17% to $477.1 million.

It saw a loss of $49.6 million compared with earnings in the 2022 period of $6.8 million.

At Brink's, revenue for the first half of the year rose by 9% to $2.4 billion, but net income fell 53% to $53.4 million.

In addition to the impact of the currency losses, Brink’s was hurt by a $12.4 million increase in losses from its security business, mainly because of one large theft.

It gave no further details in its SEC filing.

Netting out one-time hits, as well as the impact of recent acquisitions, Brink’s president and CEO Mark Eubanks said the company posted double-digit growth.

The company said its net cash from operations rose by $64 million to $105 million during the first half of the year.

“Record second quarter revenue was highlighted by 19% organic growth in AMS (ATM Management Services) and DRS (Digital Retail Solutions) and continued strong pricing discipline in cash and valuables management,” Eubanks said.

