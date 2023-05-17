At the Ukrop's bakery just off West Broad Street, the smell of cinnamon and sugar fills the air.

From rainbow cookies to chocolate layer cakes and chess pies, the Ukrop's bakery has been creating some of Richmond's favorites sweets for decades.

Now, one of Ukrop's bakery items -- the cinnamon crumb cake -- has been picked up by Kroger and will be carried in Kroger stores nationwide.

After two years of developing the product at the Ukrop’s bakery on Westmoreland Road, the Ukrop's cinnamon crumb cake is now being carried in 18 Kroger divisions and over 1,800 Kroger stores.

This isn't the first time a Ukrop's product has been picked up by Kroger. Ukrop’s White House Rolls are carried in Kroger stores in the eastern half of the United States, but the crumb cake is the first item carried nationwide.

“We’ve been looking for something we can produce on a larger scale for Kroger,” Glenn Cobb, Ukrop’s bakery manager, said. “It had to be delicious and iconic, like other Ukrop’s bakery items. But something we could produce efficiently on a larger scale.”

The cinnamon crumb cake is a made-from-scratch item with two layers of yellow cake rippled and topped with cinnamon streusel. It retails for $5.99.

The Ukrop’s crumb cake is a differentiated item, something that Kroger didn’t have and was looking to provide for its customers, Melton said.

The crumb cake will be sold under the Ukrop’s brand locally but is sold under the Kroger Private Selection brand nationally.

Kroger began carrying Ukrop’s crumb cakes in its stores in December in soft launch mode, but as of April, the crumb cakes are now carried in 1,800 Kroger stores.

“Kroger is proud to offer customers top quality products in all stores and we are appreciative of our partnership with Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods," Bob Davis, vice president of merchandising for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said.

At the Ukrop's bakery this week, the crumb cakes were being buttered and baked in Ukrop's 50-foot tunnel oven, before being cooled and boxed up for shipping to Kroger's distribution centers. The Ukrop's facility opened in 1996.

Since selling the grocery stores in 2010, Henrico-based Ukrop's Homestyle Foods has been in business to make and ship bakery and prepared foods to hundreds of stores. Kroger stores in the Richmond region sell a large portion of the company's bakery and food offerings, but items may be found at other local grocery stores including Wegmans, Publix, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Libbie Market, and 25th Street Market.

Ukrop's Market Hall also opened in December 2020 at 7250 Patterson Ave. carrying Ukrop's fried chicken, potato wedges, prepared salads, sandwiches, breakfast pizza and bakery items. The cinnamon crumb cake can also be found at Ukrop's Market Hall.

“A lot of time and effort went into this product. There were many sleepless nights,” Stephen Melton, director of manufacturing, said. The challenges were many, from creating a delicious, fresh product that could be shipped across the country, to finding the right packaging at the right price, Melton said.

With the successful launch of the crumb cake, Ukrop's is hopeful Kroger will carry other Ukrop’s items in the future.

“We’re very excited to come through this process in a good place and we’re actively looking at producing new products (for Kroger),” Woodcock said.

