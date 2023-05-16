The Virginia Commonwealth University Health System posted an operating loss of $52 million, roughly 2% of its budget, in the 12-month span that ended March 31.

And that does not include the $73 million the health system paid earlier this year to exit a development deal. VCU Health wrote that check to break its lease agreement with a private equity firm and a real estate developer at the site of the Public Safety Building in downtown Richmond.

The payment is designated as a nonoperating expense because it was not part of the health system’s day-to-day business, said James Siegel, chief financial officer for the health system.

The $73 million does affect the health system’s cash on hand. At the end of March, VCU Health had 233 days’ cash on hand, a number almost flat compared to nine months earlier. An organization’s cash on hand can affect its bond rating. The $73 million represented about nine days’ worth of cash, Siegel said.

Health systems across the country have struggled financially since the start of 2022, when federal stimulus dried up and expenses mounted. Hospitals paid their employees more in an effort to keep up with inflation, and they turned to short-term contract nurses, who can command much higher wages than permanent employees.

Still dealing with those challenges, VCU Health has posted an operating loss in 14 consecutive months.

VCU Health’s financial position has improved since it bottomed out last summer. The health system posted a 9% operating loss in August 2022 and a 2% loss in March 2023.

Plenty of patients are visiting VCU — the health system set records for the number of patients coming through its doors. But the revenue from those patients is not as high as expected. Generally, the more complex the issue, the more revenue the hospital earns, and hospitals cannot necessarily predict what kind of patients they will treat.

Staffing has been a problem, too. VCU Health has not always been able to staff operating rooms, leading to fewer outpatient surgeries than expected.

Not all hospitals have struggled in 2023. HCA Healthcare, which is among the nation’s largest hospital systems and owns six local hospitals, posted a net income of $1.3 billion in the first quarter of the year, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Recent tax information from nonprofit health system Bon Secours Mercy Health was not available.

For years, VCU Health has wanted to redevelop the dilapidated Public Safety Building, at East Clay and North Ninth streets, across from VCU’s new 17-story Adult Outpatient Pavilion.

In 2021, VCU signed a three-way agreement with Capital City Partners and an LLC tied to a New York private equity real estate firm called Blue Owl Capital. The plan called for the private equity firm to buy the parcel and for Capital City Partners to construct a tall office building at a cost of $425 million.

VCU Health would have been the primary tenant and would have paid about $600 million in rent over 25 years. But construction lagged, and VCU Health later realized it did not need a tall office building given the rise of teleworking. Staying with the project would have caused “dire, long-term financial repercussions,” said Dr. Marlon Levy, interim CEO of VCU Health.

To exit the project, the health system agreed in February to pay the LLC $73 million.

“The original project plans were developed before the pandemic,” Levy said. “While they were well-intentioned, by late 2021, construction and other challenges made it simply impossible to build the original project.”