How much money would employees need to go from working at home to returning to the office? According to a sample of remote workers in Virginia, a bit more than $12,000 is the asking price.

A July nationwide survey conducted by online marketing and content website Authority Hacker asked 3,000 full-time employees who work from home what cash lump-sum payment would persuade them to return to full-time office work.

Virginia survey-takers on average asked for $12,438, close to the national average of $12,188. Information about how the survey was conducted, how the respondents were selected and any compensation provided to participants was not provided.

Respondents in neighboring West Virginia asked for $5,626, the lowest total in the country. North Dakota came in the highest with a $28,176 average among participants.

“As businesses look to define their post-pandemic work structures, the preferences and concerns of employees will play a significant role in shaping the future of work,” said Mark Webster, co-founder of Authority Hacker. "Be it through monetary rewards, contributions to social causes or adopting a lasting hybrid work approach, companies must discover the balance that ensures both their operations and their workforce can thrive."

Many companies have or are starting to cut back on the availability of remote work. In June, Google added stricter guidelines to its hybrid work policy and is tracking employee attendance. Last year, Apple announced that its corporate employees were required to return to the office at least three days each week.

Earlier this year, Capital One, Richmond’s largest private employer, also advised employees to work in person three days a week.

Employees have pushed back against the recent changes. According to the Authority Hacker survey, 63% of remote workers were willing to unionize to prevent forced returns to the office.

Brian Davis, executive director of the Capital Region Workforce Partnership, said staff members are finding that single parents, parents struggling to afford day care and people without reliable transportation are among those still desiring to work from home. Additionally, clients wishing to go into fields such as IT, medical billing and medical coding are also seeking remote work options.

However, remote job postings appear to be decreasing. In the Richmond region, the percentage of online posts listing remote work options fell from 12% to 7% between July 2022 and July 2023, according to labor market research company JobsEQ. Posts mentioning working from home had been trending upward during the early stages of the pandemic.

A cash payment is one way to entice staff back to in-person work, but companies are looking to other solutions that leave less of a financial strain.

Just over two-thirds of survey respondents said they were more likely to consider returning if charitable contributions were part of the incentives package. During a nearly two-week period in June, cloud software company Salesforce planned to donate $10 to a local charity for each employee who returned to the office at that time.

Among survey participants, 72% said returning to the office would negatively impact their mental health. Outside of maintaining flexible work options, creating healthful office environments could help mend the divide between employers and employees.

When Great Minds, an education resource material organization, moved its corporate headquarters to Richmond in 2021, it followed the National Park Service guidelines for historic rehabilitation, preserving the aesthetic of the building at 840 Hermitage Road.

“We’ve redesigned it to reflect the headquarters as a house of knowledge, which is really at the core of what we do: bringing knowledge into the American classroom,” said Rodney Whitmore, chief human resources officer for Great Minds. “Our employees enjoy being in that space when they’re there.”

Great Minds has approximately 85% of its employees working from home. The company, which also has offices in Washington, D.C., and Farmington Hills, Michigan, searches near and far to hire educators.

“We believe that in order to provide the highest quality educational resource materials to the teachers and students that we serve, we have to get the best talent no matter where it is,” Whitmore said. “If the people happen to be in a certain locale, it’s great, but it’s far more important that we get the talent that we need.”

Great Minds also employs staff members who work at the offices two to three days a week. Although the organization appreciates what in-person work can provide, it wants that type of work to be purposeful.

“The nature of those (office) jobs is enhanced by the sort of collaborative effort that can be accomplished when people are together,” Whitmore said. “We try to make sure that if you’re coming in, there’s a good reason for it, and we try to make it comfortable.”

