The Walmart at the Brook Road Neighborhood Market will be shuttered on July 28.

The 5221 Brook Rd. location includes a pharmacy, fuel station, bakery, deli and grocery store. The pharmacy also will close that Friday, and the staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to another location.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Brook Road Neighborhood Market location,” stated Felicia McCrainie, Walmart's North and East communications director.

The Arkansas-based retailer opened the 41,839-square-foot location just south of Interstate 95 in 2015. The site previously housed a motel built in 1970.

The company opened several Neighborhood Market locations, including in the Meadowbrook Plaza shopping center in Chesterfield County and at 9714 Sliding Hill Road near Atlee Station Road in Hanover County. A North Chesterfield location closed in 2019.

The decision to close the store was based on several factors, such as historic and current financial performance, after a thorough review process, McCranie said.

The location employs 98 people who will be able to transfer to other nearby locations, including a Walmart Supercenter on Brook Road two miles away or the six other stores within 10 miles of the location. All associates will be paid until Oct. 6, unless they transfer to another store. After that date, if they do not transfer, eligible employees will receive severance.

There are 149 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs in Virginia, and the company said it continues to be committed to the state.

"We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities including our Brook Road Supercenter just two miles away and on walmart.com," McCranie said. Six stores are within 10 miles of the store that is being closed.

