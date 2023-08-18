Richmond-area grocery shoppers love Walmart. They seek out its low prices as the cost of food has surged, and consumers have become more price-conscious.

"It's the only store I'd rather go to," said Raymond Daigle of Richmond. "It's got the good prices and the meats are very fresh."

Fernando Sandoval of Richmond said he prefers Walmart because of "the stable prices, the accessibility and the way you can come and go really fast."

The mega-chain widened its lead as the area's top grocery store brand in the 12-month period that ended March 31, according to Food World, a Maryland-based grocery industry publication.

Walmart now controls roughly 16% of the local market for milk, eggs and other grocery items. Kroger (15%) came in second again, followed by Food Lion (14%) and Wawa (7%).

The statistics indicate that retailers are trying to survive in a hyper-competitive market that spans from no-frills grocer Aldi to upscale Wegmans. The competitive market is taking its toll as two stores — a Walmart Neighborhood Market and a Lidl store — closed last month.

"It's very tough out there right now," said Jeff Metzger, president of Food World, of the local market.

Local shoppers spent $4.6 billion on groceries during the 12-month period, an increase from the year prior. But they're not getting anything more — they're paying more for the same products, as the price of groceries has surged.

The rankings are based on sales of food and food-related items, and sales from online retailer Amazon are not included. The geographic area measured stretches from Hanover to Dinwiddie counties and from Goochland to Charles City counties.

Inexpensive goods

Walmart extended its lead by one-tenth of a percent and now controls 16.4% of the Richmond-area market. Its 18 stores sold $749 million worth of food during the survey period.

As prices have risen, shoppers became more likely to search for better deals, which helped Walmart, Metzger said. Generally, customers start by buying less expensive products, like Kroger-brand ketchup, instead of Heinz.

Then they switch stores. The percentage of shoppers who can't afford to spend more on their grocery bill is growing, Metzger said. Even some high-income shoppers are watching their grocery bills.

Some customers buy different products at different stores.

Vera Whitehead of Sussex County said she enjoys the ease of picking up items like paper products and cleaning supplies at Walmart.

Robert Harper of Richmond also cited accessibility.

"It's down the street for me," he said. "It's convenient to pick up things like T-shirts or bottles of water or something for the house."

Walmart has prospered by keeping prices low, rearranging stores and maintaining a program in which customers can pay $13 a month for grocery delivery, called Walmart+, said Chris Collins, manager of the Richmond market.

Kroger came in second with 14.9% of the market and $679 million in sales. It's followed by Food Lion in third (14.4%, $658 million). There's competition everywhere.

Traditional grocery chains now go head to head against clubs such as Costco, convenience stores like Wawa, pharmacies such as CVS and discount grocers like Aldi.

Wawa placed fourth, followed by CVS, 7-Eleven and Publix. Most of the ranking is unchanged from last year, because major gains often come after the opening of new stores or acquisitions, Metzger said, which there was little of.

Except for one — the iconic convenience store chain 7-Eleven, which has grown from 70 local locations to 100 in the past five years. It now controls almost 6% of the market. It remains unclear if the chain is planning future locations in the area. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment.

Wegmans, with just two locations in greater Richmond, is small but powerful. Wegmans controls 3% of the market despite owning only two stores. One Wegmans location sold an average $68 million in groceries last year, while the average Walmart location did $42 million in sales.

Aldi (13 stores) and Lidl (six stores) placed outside the top 10. So did high-end chains Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, which have two stores apiece.

Stores close; prices rise

The tough market recently claimed two victims. The Walmart Neighborhood Market on Brook Road in Henrico County and the Lidl in Short Pump closed last month. Their closures, which are not reflected in the data used for this story, were caused by financial performance, their companies said.

It wasn't too long ago that the Richmond grocery market experienced rapid growth. Around 2015, Wegmans, Aldi and Lidl arrived. Kroger updated its stores, and a Whole Foods came to the Fan.

Now, the Richmond area is over-stored, and locations are just trying to hang on, Metzger said. Because companies are unsure of the economy moving forward, they're being more conservative with their money and remodeling current locations instead of opening new ones.

In the past two-plus years, the price of groceries has surged 20% as inflation has hit the industry harder than the rest of the economy, Metzger said. Manufacturers of consumer packaged goods are keeping their prices high, he said. With low margins, grocery stores have to pass that expense on to the customer.

While disruptions to the supply chain have calmed, every company is paying its employees higher wages, preventing prices from easing. Grocers need a large number of employees, and their expenses are generally high.

"If you were paying a steel fabricator $18 an hour in 2019, and now you're paying him $25 an hour, there's no rolling that back," Metzger said.

A store's perishable items — deli meats, produce and anything a shopper finds on the store's perimeter — have seen their prices stabilize or go down. Egg prices have come back down after peaking at $4.65 a dozen earlier this year. Twelve large white eggs now cost $1.19 at the Kroger on North Lombardy Street, according to its website. Tyson chicken breasts are $4.99 a pound, or about $9.50 for three.

But many name-brand products in the middle of the store remain high. A 40-ounce jar of Jif creamy peanut butter costs $7.29. A 14.5-ounce bag of Tostitos Scoops corn chips will cost you $6.79.

Short Pump vs. Manchester

Despite Lidl's closure, Short Pump still has just about everything. On a three-mile stretch of West Broad Street, shoppers can choose from nine other grocery stores plus convenience stores.

Mark Stiles, a resident of western Henrico, does most of his shopping at Publix because it's close to his home. But he also shops at Food Lion for its deals and at Kroger due to its blend of quality and affordability.

"Kroger is a happy medium," he said.

Tracy Stoufer, another western Henrico resident, used to order his Walmart groceries through the delivery app Instacart. But he said that after four orders arrived with the wrong items, he switched his shopping to Food Lion and Publix.

If Short Pump has it all, its polar opposite is Manchester, which lacks a grocery story despite the influx of thousands of new residents in recent years.

Manchester residents have a handful of options when looking for a full grocery store — but none is close, said Glenda Kotchish, president of the neighborhood group Manchester Alliance. There's the Kroger on Lombardy, the pocket of restaurants in Carytown, the Kroger in Midlothian and The Market at 25th in Church Hill. Each destination is roughly 15 minutes away by car, depending on traffic.

"It's like a big black hole in our neighborhood," she said. "If you want to go shopping, you go somewhere else."

But inflation is wearing out customers. Sales are down this year as customers are spending less, Metzger said. If a person used to pay $150 for a week's worth of groceries, those items might cost $165 now. So that person might cut $15 from his or her cart to keep costs down.

Grocery stores got a boost from COVID-19, as people were forced to eat at home more. But as the pandemic has worn off and inflation has continued to sap customers' wallets, the business for grocers has struggled this year.

"That's why retailers are concerned going forward," Metzger said. "More economic challenges seem to be headed their way."

