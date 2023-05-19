Weidmüller USA broke ground on its new engineering and manufacturing facility in Chesterfield County, another step toward bringing more than 100 new jobs to the Richmond region.

“This is what Virginia’s opportunity is all about,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said during Thursday’s ceremony. “Not just for companies, but for the folks that work here and the folks that will work here, the people that live here and the people who will move here.”

Weidmüller is investing $16.4 million to expand the building at 821 Southlake Blvd. by 24,000 square feet. The new building will provide automation, smart connectivity and green energy products. Terminal blocks that connect wires to circuits will be among the first items made at the new facility.

The Germany-based, family-owned company, which has been a presence in the Richmond area for nearly 50 years, has seen the area’s growth in manufacturing and technology serve as reasons to make further investments.

“We see great infrastructure, we see the education programs, universities and schools ... it’s getting better and better and it’s helping us a lot in attracting amazing talent,” said Christian Gläsel, Weidmüller’s chairman of the supervisory board.

Gläsel added that his Richmond roots were a soft factor in the investment, with his parents buying a farm close to Weidmüller’s campus in 1979 and his sister’s family moving to the area more than 30 years ago.

“We had a great time, and we love the culture,” Gläsel said. “So there’s a very big emotional attachment also to this area.”

The company’s goal is to add more than 100 jobs over a three-year period, positions that include data scientists, engineers and molding specialists.

A common refrain at Thursday’s ceremony was the desire to make the region and state a great place for families to “live, work and play,” with international companies like Weidmüller adding economic opportunities for residents.

“Companies like this help make that dream come true every day,” said Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Chair Kevin Carroll. “These collaborations are possible because of our shared values of trust, innovation, connection and respect.”

Weidmüller — founded in 1850 and operating in more than 80 countries — leased its first building in Richmond in 1975 before constructing the Chesterfield facility in 1979. Previous expansions took place in 1989 and 2015, with the current building taking up 92,000 square feet.

The latest expansion is part of the company’s “Made in America” commitment to increase engineering and production in the U.S. According to Gläsel, Weidmüller will create products that are tailored and made exclusively for local and U.S. markets.

“We are seeing companies from all around the world choose Virginia,” said Joe Benevento, the state’s deputy secretary of commerce and trade. “They’re choosing to locate here, they’re choosing to invest here, and they’re choosing to expand here.”

The expansion project will begin construction this summer, with completion estimated for May 2024 and production beginning later that year. Worley Associates Architects and Century Construction are signed on to design and build the new facility.

At the end of the ceremony, Youngkin presented the Gläsel family with a Commonwealth of Virginia flag to fly outside the Weidmüller building.

Dozens of Weidmüller employees were also on hand for the groundbreaking, a sign of the company being “one family,” as Gläsel called it.

“We owe so much to our company culture and to the employees we have,” Gläsel said. “They are as excited as I am because expansion means the future, it means interesting projects, and it means a bigger workforce with more friends and family.”

