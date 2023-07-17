The cost of the insurance that covers medical bills and lost wages when Virginians are hurt or die at work is set to decline again.

The basic building blocks for what insurers charge businesses for workers' compensation coverage — called loss cost — would decline 0.5% for voluntary coverage and 2.5% for assigned risk coverage beginning next spring if the State Corporation Commission accepts the just-filed proposal from the National Council on Compensation Insurance.

Employers with more than two employees are required to have workers' compensation insurance. Voluntary coverage is coverage that insurers compete to offer companies with relatively normal numbers of claims; assigned risk coverage is for firms that cannot get coverage otherwise.

This will be the ninth year in a row that rates would decline, if the SCC approves.

This decline, though, is not as big as those the commission has approved in recent years, including last year’s 6.8% decline in voluntary coverage, 2021’s 16.4% decline and 2020’s 20.2% decline.

Workers' compensation rates are a matter of importance to Virginia’s business community, said Barry DuVal, president and chief executive officer of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

“Historically, the workers' compensation has been managed responsibly, protecting workers' financial interest, and maintaining a competitive rate for business, when compared with other states,” he said.

Virginia employers’ costs for workers' compensation are the second lowest in the nation, tied with Michigan, at 61 cents per $100 of wages paid, according the National Academy of Social Insurance. Only Washington D.C., with its workforce of mainly office and retail workers, has lower costs.

Costs in Virginia declined 19.6% between 2016 and 2020, the latest year for which data are available, NASI said. That is slightly less than the 20.7% decline nationally.

NCCI calculates the loss cost portion of what insurers will charge based on the past two years of insurers’ claims experience in Virginia, with projections forward about other basic costs.

Those other basic costs include the impact of expanded benefits — generally, in Virginia, involving coverage for work-related cancer — as well as the impact of wage increases and the cost of the capital that insurers need in order to back their promises to pay claims.

What insurers actually charge will exceed the loss cost and will vary depending on the other expenses they want to cover and their profit goals.

This year’s proposed decline for voluntary coverage reflects a 2.4% decline in claims payments — down 4.5% per year over the past two years for lost wages and death benefits, and down 2.5% per year for medical costs, adjusted for trend factors, wrote Amanda Glish, an actuary and senior data scientist at the NCCI, in testimony for the SCC. The cost of handling claims slipped by 0.3%.

On the other hand, the impact of benefit changes would push claims expenses up by 2.1%.

The assigned risk claims and trend and benefits roughly followed the voluntary market pattern, but a reduction in differentials — meant to ensure that the assigned risk pool that all insurers support can fund itself — allowed for a larger decline than in the voluntary market.

