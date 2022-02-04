'By the grace of God we're still here'; Richmond police officers testify about surviving shooting in Mosby Court

Other rounds struck the front grill, the driver's side fender just in front of where Aeschlimann was sitting and one of the tires. Seven shots in total struck their car.

"Pretty much by the grace of God we're still here," Detective Henry Johnson testified. "Because that night they were shooting at random cars. They didn't know who was in the car, or who they could have hit. Anybody could have died that night. We were just lucky."

Seventeen months after that harrowing night on Aug. 21, 2020, the last of the three young Richmond men who fired at the officers was sentenced to serve 7 years in prison. Jerad Wyche-Alexander, 21, was convicted last October after a bench trial of maliciously wounding Fernandez, using a firearm in wounding him, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm while in a car.

After listening to the officers' testimony, retired Circuit Judge Beverly Snukals sentenced Wyche-Alexander to 33 years in prison with 26 years suspended — which exceeded the high end of state sentencing guidelines calculated for the defendant by four months.