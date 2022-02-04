'By the grace of God we're still here'; Richmond police officers testify about surviving shooting in Mosby Court

Three Richmond police detectives responded to Mosby Court two summers ago to assist fellow officers after a man had been shot to death and sporadic gunfire was erupting in parts of the public housing complex.
When they saw a line of vehicles speed away from the area, the detectives made a U-turn to follow one of the cars, thinking the vehicle's occupants may have been involved in the mayhem. It nearly cost them their lives.
"Numerous shots rang out and bullets were striking our vehicle, and I didn't know where they were coming from," Detective Edward Aeschlimann testified Friday in Richmond Circuit Court. "Time seemed to slow down in that very moment, and I was just waiting for that bullet that was going to hit me."
One shot smashed through the windshield, narrowly missing the head of Detective Elmer Fernandez in the front passenger seat. Shards of glass cut his face and arms, drawing blood. He wasn't immediately sure whether he had been shot.
"As soon as the bullets starting hitting glass, I just took cover in the passenger seat," Fernandez testified. "If I didn't react the way I did, I wouldn't be here."
Said Aeschlimann: "I was very fearful for Detective Fernandez. I saw he was injured in some capacity; I thought for sure he was shot."
Other rounds struck the front grill, the driver's side fender just in front of where Aeschlimann was sitting and one of the tires. Seven shots in total struck their car.
"Pretty much by the grace of God we're still here," Detective Henry Johnson testified. "Because that night they were shooting at random cars. They didn't know who was in the car, or who they could have hit. Anybody could have died that night. We were just lucky."
Seventeen months after that harrowing night on Aug. 21, 2020, the last of the three young Richmond men who fired at the officers was sentenced to serve 7 years in prison. Jerad Wyche-Alexander, 21, was convicted last October after a bench trial of maliciously wounding Fernandez, using a firearm in wounding him, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm while in a car.
After listening to the officers' testimony, retired Circuit Judge Beverly Snukals sentenced Wyche-Alexander to 33 years in prison with 26 years suspended — which exceeded the high end of state sentencing guidelines calculated for the defendant by four months.
"The impact of this type of crime goes beyond just the victims in this case," Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Hollomon told the court in urging an upward departure from the guidelines. "It affects the community as a whole. It could have been a mother and three children that got shot. It was completely senseless and lawless."
Two of Wyche-Alexander's companions that night are already serving time. Circuit Judge Reilly Marchant found Anthony J. Slayton, 20, guilty of the same offenses after a bench trial on April 19. A month later, Marchant sentenced Slayton to 33 years in prison with 24 suspended, giving him 9 to serve. The punishment was two years and nine months above the high end of state sentencing guidelines.
Then on June 15, Nigg'i Le'quan Harris, 22, pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, use of a firearm and maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle and was sentenced to 23 years in prison with 20 years suspended. A fourth charge of discharging a firearm from a vehicle was withdrawn in exchange for his plea. Harris was driving his companions the night of the shooting but there was no evidence he fired any shots, prosecutors said.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Katherine Groover, who co-prosecuted the defendants, provided this summary of evidence: After a young man was killed in Mosby Court earlier that night, Richmond police feared retaliation from friends of the victim. There had been feuding among parties living in Gilpin and Mosby courts, and police were concerned the fatal shooting would be attributed to one of the rival courts.
After receiving additional reports of shots being fired, police sent more officers to the area to investigate. Detectives Aeschlimann, Fernandez and Johnson were among those who responded. As they arrived, the officers saw three vehicles speeding quickly from the area, so they made a U-turn and began following. As they made the turn a fourth car — occupied by the suspects — appeared and nearly struck the officers' unmarked car.
Prosecutors believe the suspects wrongly assumed that the officers were their rivals, and so they immediately opened fire. "The police had done nothing, there was no pursuit, there was no violence," Groover said. "They had just made a quick U-turn behind these three cars and this Chevrolet Cruze [occupied by the suspects] appeared to be falling in line with them."
The front and rear passengers of the Cruze rolled down their windows, stuck firearms outside and began firing. The detectives radioed ahead to patrol units in the area that the Cruze was headed their way and "they're shooting at us." The patrol vehicles formed a roadblock and stopped all four vehicles as they drove down a hill.
During a search of the suspects' car, the guns used in the shooting were found concealed under the front floorboard area where Slayton had been sitting.
"The guns in the car were forensically matched to the cartridge casings" recovered from the shooting, Hollomon told the court. "There were two firearms recovered. One firearm fired four shots, the second firearm fired three shots. Multiple shots hit the [police vehicle]. So they're all culpable."
When given the chance to address the court, Wyche-Alexander said he was sorry the shooting happened. "I'm glad the officers are okay," he said.
