Byrd Theatre closes for a deep clean

Richmond’s favorite historic movie palace is closed for a deep clean through Aug. 25.
“We don’t know when it was last deep cleaned like this,” Lisa Robertson, a spokesperson for the theater, said. The Byrd opened to the public is 1928.
Workers will be putting down new carpet, hand-cleaning the marble, and steam cleaning many areas of the vintage theater including the bathrooms.
Workers will also be cleaning and abating the newly uncovered pressed metal ceiling of the marquee, as well as removing the over-paint from the mahagany doors and frames and 1928 artisan tiles.
“We've wanted to do this for a while,” Robertson said.
Stacy Shaw, the executive director, has been wanting to do a deep clean ever since she started two years ago.
Shaw has been working with the staff and the board to “change the budget focus and commit an operating budget line item to building maintenance,” Robertson said. “She's been able to make it a higher priority than it's ever been before. She's also developed relationships with donors to help fund this line item as well.”
Beyond the deep cleaning, the Byrd will also be replacing the carpet in the auditorium and lobby areas. More information at
https://byrdtheatre.org/showtimes/.
Top 5 weekend events: RVA Duck Race, Down Home Family Reunion & The Shins
RVA Duck Race and Festival of Inclusion
Saturday
The RVA Duck Race is back, now hosted by the Autism Society of Central Virginia, and with a new event: a Festival of Inclusion, Richmond’s first sensory-friendly festival designed to include individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. The event will kick off with music and family activities on Brown’s Island, followed by 15,000 plastic ducks racing down the canal. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fifth and Tredegar streets. Free to watch; fee to race a duck; pay as you go at the festival.
https://ascv.org/
Patience Salgado
Down Home Family Reunion
Saturday
The Down Home Family Reunion celebrates African American folk life with music, dance, stories, food and shopping. Featuring go-go music from Big Tony & Trouble Funk as well as Africa Unplugged and the Pan Masters Steel Orchestra and many more. Abner Clay Park, 200 W. Clay St. 4-11 p.m. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 644-3900 or
www.efsinc.org
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH/
The Shins
Saturday
Indie rock stars The Shins head to Richmond on their 21st anniversary tour for “Oh, Inverted World,” their album that marked a major shift in indie music in 2001. 8 p.m. The National, 708 E. Broad St. $70-$77. (888) 929-7849 or
thenationalva.com
Marisa Kula Mercer
Dashboard Confessional
Friday
Florida rockers Dashboard Confessional, known for their 2006 hit “Stolen” and “Vindicated” from the “Spider-Man 2” movie head to the After Hours concert series at The Meadow Event Park. Andrew McMahon opens. 6 p.m. (doors at 5 p.m.) 1319111 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $31-$99.
www.afterhoursconcertseries.com
MICHAEL MCKENNA
Festival of Virginia Fiddling
Saturday
In its second year, the Festival of Virginia Fiddling at Dogwood Dell will feature Skip Ashby and Free State Ramblers from Fauquier County performing old-time music; Los Cardenales de Morazan, a family band playing the music of El Salvador; Kamalakiran Vinjamuri, playing carnatic violin music of South India; and Andy Cleveland and The Irish Session, sharing music from central Virginia. There will be a public jam session in the morning, free fiddling workshops from noon to 3 p.m., concerts from 5 to 9 p.m. and an open square dance until 10 p.m. Adjacent to 1300 Blanton Ave. Free. (804) 646-1031 or
rva.gov/parks-recreation/dogwood-dell
Courtesy of the City of Richmond