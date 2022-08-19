Byrd Theatre closes for a deep clean

Richmond’s favorite historic movie palace is closed for a deep clean through Aug. 25.

“We don’t know when it was last deep cleaned like this,” Lisa Robertson, a spokesperson for the theater, said. The Byrd opened to the public is 1928.

Workers will be putting down new carpet, hand-cleaning the marble, and steam cleaning many areas of the vintage theater including the bathrooms.

Workers will also be cleaning and abating the newly uncovered pressed metal ceiling of the marquee, as well as removing the over-paint from the mahagany doors and frames and 1928 artisan tiles.

“We've wanted to do this for a while,” Robertson said.

Stacy Shaw, the executive director, has been wanting to do a deep clean ever since she started two years ago.

Shaw has been working with the staff and the board to “change the budget focus and commit an operating budget line item to building maintenance,” Robertson said. “She's been able to make it a higher priority than it's ever been before. She's also developed relationships with donors to help fund this line item as well.”

Beyond the deep cleaning, the Byrd will also be replacing the carpet in the auditorium and lobby areas. More information at https://byrdtheatre.org/showtimes/.