Two years ago, a couple hopped on their sailboat, passed under the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge and turned left.

Since April 2021, Scott Racette, a native Virginian, and Ashley Gremel have made their way down the West Coast, all the way to Mexico, through the Panama Canal, north along the Eastern seaboard, stopping in the Florida Keys and other ports, before sailing up toward the Chesapeake Bay earlier this month. They will reach Richmond on Monday.

Throughout the trip they’ve seen a blue whale under the boat, dolphins, seabirds, monkeys, made new friendships in new countries and improved their Spanish.

In all, they estimate their journey from San Francisco to Chesapeake will cover more than 8,000 nautical miles, allowing for weather and detours.

Racette, born and raised in Chesterfield, grew up sailing. He went to sailing summer camps as a child and was part of a sailing club in college. He is now a creative director for a sailing magazine.

Gremel, originally from Michigan, works in renewable energy. The couple met in 2015 when they found themselves in San Francisco.

In “a struck of luck,” Gremel met Racette after a friend invited her to a friend’s boat.

“I assumed that it would be some old guy who was going to take us out for the day; I had no idea that people were living on sailboats or going on adventures, but then Scott hopped up onto the boat and said, ‘Welcome aboard,’” Gremel said. “I was hooked.”

The couple started living on the sailboat in the Bay Area in 2016 and dreamt of an adventure.

The pandemic happened and their life “got smaller” with quarantine and remote work. The constantly postponed voyage started to take shape, along with the money saved from not having to pay rent.

“The pieces just came together,” Racette said, adding that they made two decisions: to move to Richmond to be closer to family, and that it was both possible and doable to sail back to his home state.

They started by heading to San Diego, where they found a new addition to the crew: Cypress the cat.

Racette and Gremel steered their 1979 36-foot sailboat — named Azimuth for a celestial navigation term — southward to join 200 boats in the Baja Ha-Ha annual sailing event in November 2021. It rallies the boats 1,000 miles down the Baja Peninsula over the course of two weeks.

“It’s really fun to be out in the open ocean, but see other boats on the radar and be talking to people on the radio and making friends,” Gremel said, adding that they explored the Sea of Cortez between Baja and mainland Mexico.

Acapulco, Honduras and Costa Rica marked the trip toward Panama. Racette grew up hearing stories about his grandfather’s time in the U.S. section of the canals, as his dad was in the Army as a civil engineer working on the canal project.

“In one long day, 15 or 16 hours, we went from being Pacific Ocean sailors to Atlantic and Caribbean sailors,” Racette said, adding the wonders of Panama’s modernity but also functionality, as ships go through it every day.

The hurricane season quickly swept in, so the couple anchored the boat in Panama and took over a friend’s Airbnb jungle property for the summer.

“It was fun for us to get to stay in one place for a couple of months and make friends there,” Gremel said. “But also to use those resilience skills that we’ve learned of fixing stuff when it breaks even if you don’t have quite the right supplies to get the job done.”

Later on, they made their way to Cartagena, Colombia, and stayed in the city for about three months waiting for the weather to improve.

“It is difficult to cross the Caribbean Sea, especially from the western part because of the way the currents run there,” Gremel said.

Sailing to Colombia was the hardest moment of the trip, she said. The couple takes turns sailing for four hours while the other rests. One day, Gremel started her shift with water above the floorboards while the sea was rough. She was trying to figure out what needed to be fixed, but both of them were seasick and emergency services were hours away if something were to happen.

Nonetheless, going through Colombia gave them an easier angle to head north toward Virginia.

The longest passage of the trip was eight days and nights at sea up to the Cancun, Mexico, area. They then reached the Florida Keys, making their way to the East Coast both offshore and in the Intracoastal Waterway.

On Tuesday, Racette and Gremel sailed into Virginia waters and arrived in Hampton. When they reach Richmond on Monday, they hope to start a new chapter of their lives, including putting down roots in the area to be close to family and friends, starting a family of their own and sailing the boat on weekends and holidays.

“We like to say that sometimes the lows are extremely low, but the highs are extremely high,” Racette said. “Taking such a slow pace to observe nature and cultures along the way has been unbelievably inspiring.”

PHOTOS: Couple and their cat set sail on a two-year adventure Cypress the cat surveys the anchorage in Portobello, Panama A waterspout right behind our boat in the San Blas islands of Panama Cypress the cat stares out over the Pacific Ocean Drones-eye view of Azimuth in our summer home in Bocas del Toro, Panama Leaving an anchorage in the Sea of Cortez Scott and Ash right before they left California in April 2021 The house we lived in while staying and working in Panama during the summer of 2022 A group photo of the friends we lived with in Bocas del Toro, Panama A whale waves Hi off the Papagayo Peninsula, Costa Rica Scott and Cypress relaxing on a tropical Thanksgiving day in the San Blas islands