Candidate whose nomination was stalled is elected to circuit court judgeship in Chesterfield on second try

A Colonial Heights attorney whose nomination to a circuit court judgeship in Chesterfield County was abruptly pulled Wednesday was elected by the General Assembly on Saturday, after the state senator who initially scuttled the nomination reconsidered.

On the last scheduled day of the General Assembly, the House and Senate voted to approve the election of attorney Steven B. Novey to a seat on the 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Chesterfield and Colonial Heights. He will take the bench Dec. 1, after the term of Judge Lynn Brice, who currently holds that seat, expires. Brice failed to win reappointment after serving an eight-year term.

"He is an exceptional attorney who is highly regarded by the bench, the bar and respective courthouse staffs, and now will go on to the bench," said State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, who put Novey's nomination forward. "He is humble and exudes a degree of humility that is most needed on the bench."

Considered a shoo-in for the judgeship, Novey's nomination went sideways Wednesday after Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, struck her name off Senate paperwork in favor of his election as both the Senate and House voted on a bloc of judicial candidates statewide. Consequently, Novey's election failed.

On Thursday, Chase said she was concerned about the "lame duck" status of Brice, the sitting judge, whom Novey would replace in nine months. "I just think it's important that you close one door before you open another one," Chase said. "I just wanted to make sure it was handled respectfully."

But Chase reconsidered after conferring with Morrissey and learning that Chesterfield could have a circuit court vacancy for seven months if a candidate to fill that position wasn't elected during the current session.

A majority of Chesterfield's state delegation must agree on a nomination before it can be approved by the Senate and House. On the Senate side, Novey had the support of Chase and Morrissey. But Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, opposed; she supported Brice.

On Wednesday, Chesterfield's two other judicial candidates sailed through the House and Senate.

Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge M. Duncan Minton Jr. was elected to a vacant seat in Chesterfield Circuit Court for a term beginning May 1. He will replace Judge Frederick G. Rockwell III, who retired Dec. 31.

In addition, family law attorney Tara D. Hatcher was elected to fill Minton's seat in juvenile court on May 1.

With election of Minton and Novey, the 12th Judicial Circuit will once again have its full complement of six sitting judges. Two other judges of the 12th Circuit — David E. Johnson and Edward A. Robbins Jr. — were reappointed in January to eight-year terms.