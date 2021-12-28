Capital City Kwanzaa Festival cancelled due to increase in COVID-19 cases

The Capital City Kwanzaa Festival, which was scheduled for Thursday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, has been canceled.

"The decision is based on concerns about increased rates of COVID-19 transmission here in Richmond and in surrounding locales and the safety of all involved during this ongoing public health crisis," organizers from the Elegba Folklore Society said in a statement.

This year's Capital City Kwanzaa Festival was set to host Maulana Karenga, the creator of Kwanzaa in 1966 who is a professor and chair of the Department of Africana Studies at California State University - Long Beach, as the keynote speaker.

"It is with profound disappointment that we have come to this difficult place. An unusually high interest was shown for the festival because of the high vibration and community healing it promised," the Elegba Folklore Society's Janine Bell said in a statement.

The Capital City Kwanzaa Festival is annual celebration of African-American culture with music, shopping, family-friendly activities and dancing from the Elegba Folklore Society.

The festival has been held since 1990. According to organizers, it's the largest event of its kind in Virginia and one of the largest on the East Coast.