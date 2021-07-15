Capital City Partners closes on $3.5M purchase of Richmond's Public Safety Building, plans VCU Health-anchored tower

Capital City Partners, a new venture that includes associates of the rejected Navy Hill redevelopment project in downtown Richmond, has finalized its purchase of the city's Public Safety Building at 500 N. 10th Street.

The conclusion comes four months after the Richmond City Council unanimously agreed to sell the nearly 70-year-old building for $3.5 million.

Capital City Partners said it would begin demolishing the building on the 3-acre property soon to make room for a $325 million, 500,000-square-foot tower development that will be anchored by VCU Health.

In addition to 150,000 square feet of VCU Health office space, the mixed-use development will feature lodging provided by Ronald McDonald House Charities and The Doorways for patients and their families, a VCU Health-operated child care center, 20,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, 90,000 square feet of Class A office space and more than 1,200 parking spaces.

City officials said earlier this year that the Public Safety Building is in poor condition, generates no tax revenue and costs the city about $390,000 annually. The city estimates that needed repairs and maintenance would cost about $21 million.