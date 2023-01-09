Case dismissed against Richmond killer whose jail death remains under investigation

A Richmond man who was scheduled to be sentenced Monday for a January 2022 murder had his case dismissed instead, after his sudden death at the Richmond Jail last month halted any further action against him.

Vance Holloway, 39, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 in Richmond Circuit Court to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Vernon Pope Jr., 51, inside his Belt Atlantic Apartment on Jan. 29, 2022.

Six weeks later, on Dec. 12, Holloway died inside the Richmond Jail while awaiting sentencing. He was one of three inmates to die last year at the facility, which has come under scrutiny for the deaths and other issues.

The case against Holloway was not dismissed on the merits of the case, said Richmond Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Hollomon.

"Rather, it was dismissed because a prosecution of any defendant is not final until the defendant is sentenced," Hollomon said. "In this case, the court could not move forward to a final judgement on the case due to the defendant’s death. Given that a prosecution is not final until a sentence has been imposed, the court had no option other than to abate the prosecution."

According to the prosecution's factual summary of the case, Holloway and Pope were inside Pope's apartment at the Belt Atlantic complex on Jan. 29, 2022.

Although the two men had been friends for a number of years, a brief argument and struggle occurred inside the apartment between Holloway and Pope, with Pope demanding that Holloway leave the premises.

During the struggle, Holloway pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and fired five shots at Pope, striking him several times. Holloway immediately left the residence and fled the complex.

The argument and shooting was witnessed by another occupant of the apartment who reported it to police after they arrived. Pope died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

Richmond Jail, also known as the Richmond City Justice Center, has come under criticism for a string of assaults on deputies, inmate deaths and concerns about the volume of illicit contraband confiscated inside the facility.

One inmate, Dantron Lamarco Harris, died of a drug overdose in March. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the presence of fentanyl in Harris' system as part of his autopsy.

Two other inmates, Nina Hill and Holloway, died at the facility on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, respectively. The cause and manner of their deaths have yet to be confirmed by the medical examiner's office.