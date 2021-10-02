Casino referendum campaigns ramp up ahead of Election Day next month

“The overwhelming bulk of it will be lost by people in Richmond and from the surrounding area,” says Paul Goldman, a longtime Democratic strategist who has been campaigning against the project along with the activist collective Richmond for All. “I think it’s time to stop saying that the only way you’re going to help kids and schools is through some special gimmick.”

***

Liggins, the CEO of Urban One, and and son of the company's founder, Cathy Hughes, says his interests in Richmond and the gaming industry is based on the company's orientation toward Black audiences and entertainment. Kiss 99.3 and 105.7; The Box 99.5 and 102.7; iPower 92.1; and Praise 104.7 in the Richmond area are four of the 53 radio stations it operates in 14 market regions across the country.

Urban One has already been a nominal player in the gaming industry for a few years as a minority shareholder in the MGM National Harbor Casino in Maryland.

If voters approve the plan this fall, the proposed One Casino in Richmond would be the only Black-owned casino in the United States, Liggins says.

“It’s not just about gaming. And it never was," he said. "It's about opportunity, inclusion, tax revenue and jobs -- and what it could do for the city, its people and minority communities."