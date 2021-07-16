Catholic Diocese of Richmond adds four priests to clergy list who have allegations of sexual abuse

The Richmond Catholic Diocese has added four names to its list of clergy who have credible, substantiated claims of sexual abuse involving a minor against them.

Three of the priests — Robert Beattie, Leo Creamer and Patrick Quinn — are dead. Joseph Slowik, the only living priest, hasn’t actively served in the ministry since 2006.

They join the list, which was first made public in 2019, of 23 other Richmond Catholic Diocese priests with sexual abuse allegations.

Their allegations, which date back decades, were brought forth and reviewed in accordance with the diocesan Office of Safe Environment and the Diocesan Review Board, and authorities were notified.

Additional names, assignment histories and status of other clergy with abuse allegations are available on the Richmond Diocese website.

The diocese will not release specific details of the abuse for privacy reasons that are in accordance with “its pledge to help victim survivors in their healing,” according to a news release on Friday.