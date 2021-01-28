Catholic Diocese of Richmond says allegations one priest found not credible

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced Thursday that child sexual abuse allegations against Thomas Long, a former priest of the diocese, were not credible and that his name will not be added to the diocesan's list of clergy for which credible and substantiated allegations of child sexual abuse have been made.

The allegations were part of an investigation launched in June 2020 after the diocese received an allegation of child sexual abuse against Long, who was accused of the abuse while serving at Christ the King School in Norfolk in 1986. He was ordained as a priest in the diocese in 1981 before serving at St. Joseph in Petersburg and Norfolk's Christ the King.

Long took a leave of absence from ministry in 1988 and was already suspended from priestly ministry, and remained suspended last summer when the investigation began.

In accordance with the "Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the diocese conducted an investigation and its report was turned over to the Diocesan Review Board. The board's recommendations were accepted by Bishop Barry C. Knestout, who concluded publicly Thursday that the allegations were not credible.