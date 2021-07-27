CDC calls for vaccinated people in areas with high COVID risk to mask up. In Virginia, that's most localities

Confusion, frustration mark CDC's flip flopping

The sharp turnabout from earlier guidance is not a new criticism against the CDC, and the back-and-forth has frequently left states scrambling to catch up and adjust to the ongoing data behind the shifts. But in the age of misinformation and limited access to information, getting the updates out as quickly as they're changed poses challenges.

VDH spokeswoman Cat Long noted that "it can be reassuring to folks to know that changing guidance can be the result of systems working as they should (i.e. government agencies updating guidance swiftly in accordance to scientific findings)" but in places like Richmond, where distribution of public health guidance depends on in-person outreach, that can leave some behind.

"Our community health workers and outreach workers can only feasibly knock on a person's door so many times," Long continued. "It can be challenging when our outreach workers have rich and informative conversations with someone and then the guidance changes soon after."

Long emphasized that it's not a result of new guidance, but "rather the nature of battling the spread of a new, complex, and changing virus."

The uncertainty trickled into restaurants and businesses in the Richmond area Tuesday afternoon.