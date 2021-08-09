CDC guidance, delta variant, risk to kids and vaccines: what Virginians need to know about state of pandemic

Get tested 3 to 5 days after exposure and wear masks in public, indoor settings for two weeks post-exposure or until receiving a negative test result. Isolate if you test positive.

This change in guidance from the CDC on testing and quarantining was announced on July 27, along with the shift in mask usage.

Will fully vaccinated people need booster shots?

It's complicated. Avula said "there has not yet been clear evidence of a need for booster," but that doesn't mean it might never happen, especially for those who are immunocompromised or older. The virus is also quickly changing amid ongoing spread.

"I think we will get there but I also think we've got to really have evidence to make guidance if we want to maintain the trust of the public," Avula said.

Other countries such as Israel and France have begun making plans to offer them to those most at-risk, such as nursing home residents or immunocompromised adults.

Fauci said the U.S. is working on getting regulatory protections in place but noted that higher risk individuals getting an additional shot versus a healthier person are two separate situations.