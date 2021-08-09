CDC guidance, delta variant, risk to kids and vaccines: what Virginians need to know about state of pandemic

A lot has changed this past month. Virginia went from averaging fewer than 200 cases per day to more than 1,600 on Monday - days after seeing the highest daily increase since April with 1,845 new infections on Friday.
The lagging of vaccinations compounded with the hyper-transmissible delta variant circulating has caused a shift in guidance to fully vaccinated people in hopes of limiting spread and avoiding a fall surge. Weeks from schools reopening to in-person learning, and with children under 12 being ineligible to getting a vaccine, parents are wondering how to keep their kids safe.
Fully vaccinated people are asking whether they'll need booster shots, what the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance means for them and the dangers of the delta variant.
So the Richmond Times-Dispatch is answering these questions with input from public health officials such as leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, state health commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula, Fairfax County's health director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu and more who spoke to more than 5,000 Virginia health care providers last Tuesday. The Times-Dispatch also chatted with Dr. Rebekah Butterfield, an epidemiologist with Richmond and Henrico's health districts.
The takeaway: the vaccines are working. But the pandemic is not yet over. Have any COVID-related questions not answered here? Email them to smoreno@timesdispatch.com.
What is the new CDC guidance?
On July 27, the CDC revised its COVID guidance and urged even fully vaccinated people to mask up in public, indoor settings when in areas of "substantial" to "high" transmission - defined by the federal agency as 50 to more than 100 infections per 100,000 people.
The majority of the country currently falls under these categories. In the last week, most Virginia localities have moved into high risk of community spread, according to the daily CDC tracker.
The CDC now advises fully vaccinated people to get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms - or 3 to 5 days after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive - and isolate. While awaiting results, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors for two weeks or until receiving a negative result.
They also pushed for universal indoor masking in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.
Why did the CDC go back on what they said in May?
In May, the CDC said fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks or quarantine when exposed to the virus. But recent preliminary data shows a fully vaccinated person, in the rare instance they get infected, can transmit the virus. The delta variant, which Fauci said is estimated to be 1,000 times more transmissible than the original coronavirus, was found to carry similar viral loads in the nasal pharynx among vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
Even if fully vaccinated people have no symptoms at all, "vaccinated people can transmit," Fauci said.
Does this mean there's a new mask mandate in Virginia?
No. The CDC's guidance is only a recommendation and Gov. Ralph Northam said last week that he urges residents to wear masks indoors and for all elementary school students and staff to do the same but stopped short of a mandate, which would require reinstating the state of emergency.
There are no plans for that to change but businesses, restaurants and school systems across the state still have the power to require masks - a decision Northam said he supports in a media briefing last Thursday. Many in Richmond have already begun doing so, as have grocery stores like Publix.
Local health districts do not have that power without a law change.
What are "breakthrough" infections?
A "breakthrough" infection is when a person who is fully vaccinated - meaning it's been two weeks after the one-shot J&J or the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer's vaccines - tests positive for COVID.
These instances are extremely rare. Fully vaccinated Virginians have less than a 1% chance of testing positive, being hospitalized or dying from the virus.
"It is overwhelmingly clear that the vaccine protects you from serious illness that might lead to hospitalization," Fauci said. "That still holds very strong."
If fully vaccinated people can still get sick, then why get the vaccine?
No vaccine is 100% effective, but that doesn't mean they don't work. As the virus continues to adapt, and more transmissible mutations pop up, epidemiologist Butterfield said "the life raft, our way out of the pandemic, is vaccination.
"When people talk about post-vaccine infection, it's accompanied with a false error of failure that it's not working. That we're never going to get out of this."
"This is still pulling us out of the dangerous waters that we're in," Butterfield said. "The more people that are vaccinated, the fewer infections overall we will have. The fewer variants that will rise and the more quickly we can protect those who are more vulnerable."
What is the delta variant?
The delta variant is a mutation of the original virus that causes COVID-19. Other variants exist, but delta has genetic components unseen in prior strains and is significantly more contagious - potentially causing more than twice as many infections.
Avula estimates more than 80% of cases in Virginia are the delta variant. Nationally, it's the dominant strain.
As of Friday, the last available update, nearly 1 in 5 infections caused by delta are in the Central region. At least 436 cases statewide have been linked to delta, but that's likely an undercount since not every positive testing sample is tested for variants, a process called "sequencing."
Vaccines continue to protect against the delta variant, but CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said mutations will keep occurring as spread does, prompting a fearful possibility of a future where a new mutation evades vaccines.
What is the risk to fully vaccinated people?
Unvaccinated people remain the most at-risk of contracting the virus and experiencing severe illness. Vaccination protects against severe illness, gives an extra layer of protection and keeps the risk of infection far lower than someone who isn't vaccinated.
The chances of someone being infected post-vaccination is well below 1% in Virginia. But new data showing fully vaccinated people can transmit the virus is why CDC and public health officials recommend wearing masks in public, indoor settings.
I'm fully vaccinated. Should I be getting tested?
Yes, if you're a fully vaccinated person who has either been in close contact with someone who is suspected or confirmed to have COVID or if you're experiencing COVID symptoms. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, new loss of taste or smell and runny nose.
Get tested 3 to 5 days after exposure and wear masks in public, indoor settings for two weeks post-exposure or until receiving a negative test result. Isolate if you test positive.
This change in guidance from the CDC on testing and quarantining was announced on July 27, along with the shift in mask usage.
Will fully vaccinated people need booster shots?
It's complicated. Avula said "there has not yet been clear evidence of a need for booster," but that doesn't mean it might never happen, especially for those who are immunocompromised or older. The virus is also quickly changing amid ongoing spread.
"I think we will get there but I also think we've got to really have evidence to make guidance if we want to maintain the trust of the public," Avula said.
Other countries such as Israel and France have begun making plans to offer them to those most at-risk, such as nursing home residents or immunocompromised adults.
Fauci said the U.S. is working on getting regulatory protections in place but noted that higher risk individuals getting an additional shot versus a healthier person are two separate situations.
"Do we have enough information now to say, 'We should be boosting them tomorrow or next week?' the answer is no. We don't think they need it right now," Fauci said, adding that federal health agencies continue monitoring immunity on a weekly basis to flag any changes.
Who can get a vaccine?
Anyone 12 and up is eligible to receive a vaccine but Pfizer's vaccine is the only one available for children between the ages of 12 and 17. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for use in people 18 and up.
The vaccine is free regardless of immigration status or whether an individual has health insurance. To find a vaccine near you, text GETVAX to 438829 or VACUNA to 822862.
Should I still get the vaccine if I've already had COVID?
Yes. The CDC advises unvaccinated people to wait at least 90 days post-infection to receive a vaccine. In a study released Friday, the federal agency found that a prior COVID infection was not enough to protect against the virus - especially as the delta variant becomes Virginia's dominant strain.
"Full vaccination provides additional protection against reinfection," the CDC report read.
When will full FDA approval happen for the COVID-19 vaccines?
Fauci is hopeful full FDA approval could happen by the end of August or early September. For Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization - a strict process that occurs in an emergency where the benefit appears to be greater than the risk.
"I do hope when the vaccine gets full approval that we'll see a surge of people getting vaccinated," Fauci said. ""The efficacy is overwhelming clear. In hundreds of millions of people being vaccinated and maintaining good protection, the safety profile is very clear."
Data from Kaiser Family Foundation, which has monitored vaccine trends, showed about half of people in the "wait and see" group would be more likely to get vaccinated if a vaccine received full approval.
My child is under the age of 12. What is the risk to them?
Among children, the risk of death from the virus is extremely low but not nonexistent. Eight people under the age of 20 have died in Virginia since the start of the pandemic. Six were in the 10-to-19 age group.
At the end of July, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported nearly 72,000 children infected in the past week - a figure 8.5 times higher than the ones recorded at the end of June. Central Virginia is also seeing an increase in COVID outbreaks tied to child care facilities and summer camps, with 40% of cases among people who are unvaccinated but eligible for a vaccine.
Children under 12 are unvaccinated people who can transmit the virus and those who are unvaccinated are at the highest risk of contracting the virus. While severe illness is rare, there's not enough information to determine the impact of infection - also known as "long COVID."
What's the best way to protect my child under 12?
Epidemiologist Butterfield said her kids who are under the age of 12 wear masks in public, indoor settings. Everyone who's usually around them is vaccinated, leaving her less worried about them getting severely sick.
"But I want to send the message to the community that we care about community health and we will do what we can to protect others," Butterfield said.
The CDC recommends that anyone over the age of 2 who is unvaccinated should be wearing a mask.
"Delta is a highly transmissible virus. The best way to protect children is to surround them with people who could be vaccinated," Fauci said.
When might COVID vaccines be available for children under 12?
Clinical trials are already underway for children from six months to 11 years old. Moderna and Pfizer are expected to release results from those trials, which began in March, by early winter.
What school systems are requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status?
This is not an extensive list but Richmond Public Schools and Hopewell announced a continued mask requirement heading into the fall.
Chesterfield and Hanover school boards will be discussing new mask policies on Tuesday. Henrico County Public Schools is planning a recommendation to change mask guidance on Thursday, according to Henrico schools spokesman Andy Jenks.
Schools are currently grappling with Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement on Thursday that legislation passed by the General Assembly contains language requiring school boards to follow the CDC's guidelines, which currently call for everyone to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
This could mean school boards voting to make masks optional are in violation of state law.
Is the vaccine safe? Were they developed too quickly?
The vaccines have shown to be highly effective and safe. While the vaccine showed up about 11 months into the pandemic, clinical research into vaccines has been ongoing for decades.
The mRNA technology used for Moderna and Pfizer has been studied in vaccines for Zika and the flu. Viral vector technology, used in Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, was studied for Ebola vaccines.
"So this was not rushed at all. This is the fruit of major, major investment in biomedical research," Fauci said. "Next, the vaccine was tested in studies that range from 30,000 to 44,000 people in each trial and the vaccine has now been given to hundreds of millions of people."
The risk of adverse events remains low, with the risk associated with infection being much higher.
Can vaccines affect fertility?
No. There is no evidence to show vaccines impact fertility or pregnancy outcomes. This myth was shared throughout social media and quickly debunked by scientists, researchers and public health officials.
A U.S. study of more than 35,000 pregnant women who received mRNA vaccines found that pregnant and non-pregnant people experienced similar side effects. The vaccines are also safe for those who are breastfeeding.
The risk for a pregnant person who gets infected with the coronavirus is higher than side effects associated with the vaccine.
