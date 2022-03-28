Centra Health vice president to become VCU Health's first chief operations officer

A senior vice president at Centra Health in Lynchburg will become the first chief operations officer for Virginia Commonwealth University Health.

Michael Elliott, a VCU alum, will lead VCU's efforts for integrating the health system's organizational strategic plan with its operations, the health system announced Monday.

At Centra, a system that operates Lynchburg General Hospital and other facilities in the Lynchburg area, Elliott oversees the southern Virginia market, strategy, business development, community health, government relations, external affairs and the Centra Foundation.

There he developed a community health department, which focused on the local community and health equity. He also coordinated regional vaccination efforts.

Elliott has a record of improving the performance of health systems, said Dr. Art Kellermann, CEO of VCU Health.

“Implementing this new COO role at the system level is a pivotal step as we continue to develop equitable, high-quality, cost-effective and integrated clinical programs across all our hospitals and clinics,” Kellermann said in a statement.

Elliott earned a doctorate of pharmacy and a master's degree in health administration at VCU.