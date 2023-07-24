A patient at the state’s only maximum-security mental health hospital died over the weekend.

The hospital is run by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services, also known as DBHDS.

“Due to state and federal privacy laws, we are unable to provide any additional information,” said Lauren Cunningham, a spokesperson for DBHDS. “Our thoughts are with the individual's family.”

The death is being investigated by the medical examiner, and that the hospital is cooperating fully, Cunningham said.

Rashad Riddick, a patient at Central State, claimed that the deceased inmate’s name was “T. Brown.” Riddick told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that he saw nurses rush to Brown’s room, where they tried to resuscitate him.

“I could see them and hear what they were saying,” Riddick said. ”They were in a panic. The nurses were crying.”

Riddick said Brown was transferred to South Side Hospital in Petersburg. It is not clear whether he died at Central State or at South Side.

Riddick is housed in Building 39, in the building’s sixth ward. He said that hospital staff have since conducted numerous sweeps of the ward.

Cunningham did not answer questions about any precautions the hospital has been taking in the wake of the death.

Central State is the same hospital where Irvo Otieno died on March 6. Otieno's death was later ruled a homicide.

Technically, Otieno died in the custody of Henrico sheriffs, but one Central State Hospital employee remains charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death.

