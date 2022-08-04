Central Va. child is first pediatric flu death in state in 2021-22 season

A child under the age of 5 from central Virginia has died of complications from influenza, the state health department announced, a rare occurrence given the low levels of flu in the state.

The child was the first pediatric flu death in the state in the 2021-22 flu season.

Information about the child was not released.

The flu season begins in October, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Typically, flu cases rise from December to February, but this year, cases in Virginia continued into the summer.

On average, three children in Virginia die of the flu each year. Children under 5, people ages 65 and older, pregnant women and people with immunocompromising conditions are at elevated risk.

The flu has behaved differently lately, said Dr. Elaine Perry, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

In the fall of 2020, when many residents were still observing lockdowns, there were few instances.

The 2021-22 season brought low-to-moderate levels; there have been 23 outbreaks in the state. Nationwide, the CDC estimates there have been about 10 million flu illnesses and between 5,000 and 14,000 flu deaths this season.

The flu hasn’t been strong locally this summer, Perry added.

The best way to reduce flu risk, said state Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene, is to receive a vaccination. An updated version of the flu shot will be available in two months.